Watch: NASCAR chief drops the footage exposing Matt Crafton's Las Vegas 'offense'

Truck Series driver Matt Crafton was penalized by NASCAR in the Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as one of his crew members was witnessed making unauthorized changes to his #88 Ford F-150 Truck. NASCAR's Chief of Racing Communications shared a video of the offense on X.

Crafton started the EcoSave 200 from P11, lining up alongside Daniel Hemric in the #19 Chevrolet Silverado. However, the third regular-season Truck Series race faced delays, as officials red-flagged the event after Stage 1 due to persistent rain.

As drivers prepared for the restart, controversy arose when a #88 ThorSport Racing crew member was caught on camera reaching under the trunk of Crafton’s truck. Reports suggest the crew member may have attempted unauthorized adjustments to gain a competitive edge.

Crafton was penalized for the reportedly unauthorized adjustment, which left him scurrying to the back of the field before the stage 2 restart.

Here's a video of the incident posted by NASCAR's Managing Director of Racing Communication.

Matt Crafton is a seasoned veteran in the Craftsman Truck Series, making his debut in the Motorola 200 at Auto Club Speedway in 2000. He went full-time the following year, driving the #88 Chevy for SeaMaster Racing. Over his career, the 48-year-old Californian native has captured three Truck Series championships and 15 race wins. He continues to compete at a high level, piloting the #88 Ford for ThorSport Racing.

Tricon Garage's #11 driver Corey Heim secured his 13th victory in the Truck Series after driving down victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is his second win this season, as the 22-year-old won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Meanwhile, Crafton secured a top-ten finish despite facing a penalty in the race, proving his mettle in the division.

Corey Heim makes his feelings known after clinching second NASCAR Truck Series win at LVMS

Former NASCAR Truck Series Rookie of the Year Corey Heim captured his second win of the season with a strong performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Starting from P16, the 22-year-old battled through multiple cautions and a speeding penalty before sealing the victory.

In a thrilling final-stage showdown, Heim edged out veteran Grant Enfinger to take the checkered flag and celebrate in the victory lane. Following his win, the Tricon Garage driver shared his thoughts on the race via an interview with FOX.

"This wasn't exactly what we wanted as far as the weather being cold and what not. I feel it could do a lot better when it's hot and greasy and we're sliding around. So kind of mixed emotions going into this race. But clearly, it paid off. Just had to do everything I can there. I think all of us were completely wide open at the end. So just did all I can looking at my mirror and worked out," said Heim.

Grant Enfinger and Tanner Gray completed the podium in the Ecosave 200.

