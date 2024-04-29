WATCH: NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez crams for US Citizenship Exam

Daniel Suarez, who made waves by becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2022, is all set to take a big leap. The Trackhouse Racing driver recently shared a video on his social media platform where he answered a few questions for a specific test.

The test in question is the US Citizenship Test, which Suarez will take after the race at Dover.

"It’s about that time amigos!! I’ve been studying for my citizenship exam coming up on Monday," his caption read on X.

In the video, Suarez is seen answering questions regarding the constitution of the United States of America, about the President, Senator and so on. But even though Suarez got many answers right, there were a few hiccups in between. For instance, he couldn't get the name of the Vice President right on the first few attempts.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Suarez feels he has a big responsibility towards his community

In a recent interview, Daniel Suarez opened up about the responsibility he feels towards those in his community. Suarez said he wants to set an example for not just those in the diversity program but everyone in the Latino community in general who wants to come to the USA for a dream or an opportunity.

“There [are] so many Latinos out there that right now, as we speak, they are trying to come to the United States with a dream without speaking the language, without friends and without money, just like I was 12 years ago. So, for me, it’s a big responsibility, to be a good example to them and try to give them a little push and a little hope and to let them know that if I was able to get here with very little, [that] they can do it too," Suarez explained as per Kickin' The Tires.

Suarez has won 2 races in the Cup Series, one of which came in the insane photo finish at Atlanta earlier this season. He feels the best part of his career is ahead of him.

“I feel like already in my career (which is still) very, very young (that) I still have the best part of my career ahead of me. I’m really looking forward to make the most of it,” he claimed.

The 2024 season so far for Suarez has been bittersweet. He has that win from Atlanta and a recent top 5 finish from Talladega, but no finishes inside the top 10 and three inside the top 20.

At Dover, Suarez would be hoping to get a great result, something he'd be hoping to replicate on Monday in his US citizenship test as well.