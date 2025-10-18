Watch: NASCAR driver’s Truck engulfed in flames after engine blowout at Talladega

NASCAR's Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway witnessed an engine blowout midway through the 90-lap event. 73-year-old Norm Benning's No.6 Chevrolet caught fire and left behind a trail of smoke.Benning made his eleventh start this season with a Hendrick Motorsports truck. He began among the backmarkers at 32nd, but faced mechanical issues that kept him multiple laps down. As he tried to make a recovery drive, misery struck on lap 65.He was running 32nd when his No.6 truck caught fire and blew out flames from underneath the car. Benning managed to stop on the exit of Turn 2 and exited the vehicle on his own power. He immediately collapsed on the ground and was taken to the infield care centre for treatment. Benning was later released with no serious injury.Here's a clip of the fiery incident shared by NASCAR.Norm Benning spoke to NASCAR reporter Dustin Long and went over the engine blowout.&quot;Honestly, that's the first time I had one to explode that bad. I just felt something break in the engine and immediately flames came inside, Smoke, like, it kind of rattled a little bit. I knocked neutral.... I was putting a net down. I'm doing my belts and everything else. Yeah I finally got stopped and went out the window. At first couldn't breathe at all,&quot; he said.Norm Benning's post-race interview. Source:@X/dustinlongThe veteran driver and team owner was marked 32nd on the final order. He's now on the lookout for a new engine with a $75,000 price tag to compete in the Daytona 500 in February.Layne Riggs reflects on career best finish in NASCAR's drafting tracksLayne Riggs had a bumpy road to a top-5 finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The Front Row Motorsports driver had a tail end start due to a penalty for making unapproved adjustments following pre-race inspections.Riggs fought his way to the top order, but was met with multiple incidents throughout the way. He went sideways early in the race after Chandler Smith pushed him.The No.34 driver later suffered a flat left front on lap 32 and the field behind him had to check up. He was penalised for pitting too early and sent to the rear once again, but Riggs found a way to catch up to the frontrunners.In a post-race interview, Riggs outlined the day's events and said(via NASCAR's official website),&quot;I’m just glad to end the day in one piece. I know Chandler [Smith] gave me a bad push getting into the corner there, and we both wrecked. Just so glad that wasn’t a day-ender.&quot;“Started shotgun on the field and went to the back a few times, there at the end just trying to be patient and hold that bottom and hoping the top would break up and it did. Really bummed we didn’t get any stage points,&quot; he added.Layne Riggs kept his playoff hopes alive with a fifth place result. He's currently jsut six points below the cutline. However, he starts the next race at Martinsville on the backfoot, as he lost pit stall selection due to the pre-race penalty at Talladega.