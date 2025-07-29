Watch: NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen in horrifying dirt car crash as car flips, catches fire

NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen was involved in a horrifying dirt car crash in Quebec on Monday night. The accident took place during the Super DIRTcar Series race at Autodrome Drummond, following which Friesen was taken to the hospital.According to reports, Friesen, a NASCAR Truck Series driver, was participating in dirt car racing in Canada, his home country. While racing, he struck a tire barrier between turns 3 and 4 at the 0.375-mile clay oval.As a result of the impact, his dirt-modified car launched into the air, rolled over, and immediately caught fire. His car then landed on the track, while it was in flames, and was struck again by the incoming cars.Here's the footage of Friesen's horrifying dirt car crash:The race came to a halt immediately as the Red Flag was waved. The emergency crew responded swiftly, and Friesen was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. According to initial updates, the other drivers were reported to be &quot;okay.&quot;Halmar Friesen Racing has yet to release a full-fledged report on Stewart Friesen's injury. However, it is expected to affect his NASCAR Truck Series season as the playoff dates are closing in. Having won a race in the regular season, the driver from Ontario, Canada, has already booked a place in the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see how he manages to return to racing in NASCAR after sustaining the dirt car crash injury.Stewart Friesen's dirt car crash occurred days after his NASCAR Truck disqualification.Stewart Friesen moved to race in the Dirt car days after his NASCAR Truck Series efforts were met with disqualification. As per reports, the 42-year-old's Truck did not meet the post-race inspection criteria, and as a result, he faced disqualification.Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 - Source: GettyThe #52 driver finished the Truck Series 200 at Indianapolis in third place, but was pushed down to 35th after his Truck turned out to be 'too low' for NASCAR's standards in the post-race inspection. Stewart Friesen's team announced that it would appeal against the penalty.Currently, Friesen is in 13th place in the regular season standings with 397 points after 16 races. So far, he managed a win (at Michigan), three Top 5s, six Top 10s, and faced three DNFs.Friesen's average start position has been 16.375, and his average finish position has been 16. Corey Heim is leading the championship with 735 points, ahead of Chandler Smith.