Watch: NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe hilariously fail at the COTA track drawing challenge 

Denny Hamlin and other NASCAR drivers were featured in a video uploaded by NASCAR at COTA’s official account on social media platform X on 24 February 2025. With the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on the horizon, the social media account of the track uploaded a video of the drivers attempting to draw the circuit.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and Justin Haley took up the challenge to draw the 17-turn COTA circuit on a whiteboard. However, all five of the drivers hilariously failed at drawing the circuit. While some missed a few turns, the others were not able to draw all the aspects of the circuit to a proper scale.

Ty Gibbs was up first, and as he was presented with the challenge he said:

“Oh boy! I'm going to be in trouble here”

Spire Motorsports’ Justin Haley questioned whether the track still had 17 turns. Denny Hamlin accepted the challenge promptly but suggested that drawing the circuit isn't his cup of tea as he said:

“I’ll be horrible at this. You'll love that.”

Denny Hamlin then attempted to draw the circuit and was midway through his drawing when he added:

“This is going to be horribly wrong.”

Following this, Kyle Larson completed his attempt at drawing COTA. The HMS driver reflected on his art and said:

“That looks terrible. I mean it's pretty bad.”

The caption of the video shared by the COTA account also took a sly dig at the driver’s drawing as it read:

“Hopefully they navigate the National Course a little better this weekend. 😬🤞”

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson came within inches of winning the last NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The No.5 Chevrolet driver led the race going into the final two laps as the race restarted after the caution.

However, Christopher Bell overtook Larson on the outside on the penultimate lap, and just as the No.20 Toyota got half a car length ahead of the No.5 car, a caution came out, declaring Bell as the winner. Denny Hamlin finished P6 in the No.11 Toyota.

Denny Hamlin supports Ryan Blaney’s “common knowledge” comments about Carson Hocevar

Denny Hamlin's car (11) comes to a stop at the end of pit road after a spin during the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Carson Hocevar started the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in P26 and got inside the Top 10 in just 13 laps. The No.77 driver, instead of saving the tires, pushed through at the start of the race in a reckless manner, while others around him found their feet with the car in the initial laps.

Subsequently, Ryan Blaney criticized Hocevar for the aggression, asking the Spire Motorsports driver to dial it down. In a video posted by the YouTube channel Action Detrimental, Denny Hamlin came out and supported Blaney's comments as he said:

“I think Blaney explained it right in his interview, like, there's things to learn but there's also things that you should know. This isn't your first race, and hitting someone entering the corner on a track where you can't make contact in the corners is a recipe for disaster. Blaney was like, you know, this is not something that you should have to learn overtime, this should be common knowledge.” [19:34 onwards]

Carson Hocevar was in the leader group at the final restart and was marginally ahead of Kyle Larson when the final caution came out and finished P2 at the Ambetter Health 400.

