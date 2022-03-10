Watch: NASCAR drivers explain why they believe they will win the Cup Series this year

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season training has already left the station and debuted on February 20th. Before the season opener, NASCAR began the year with a special and unforgettable preseason race, the Busch Clash at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum on February 6th.

The season opened with something new that both NASCAR fans and drivers had been anticipating for quite some time: the Next-Gen vehicle (Generation seven). At the LA Coliseum, the next-generation automobile made its debut.

However, they made their official season debut on February 20th in NASCAR's most coveted event, the Daytona 500, at Daytona International Speedway.

Before the season's first race, Daytona 500, FOX's Bob Pockrass had the chance to interview various drivers to see why they think they'll win the Cup title in 2022.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Alex Bowman were among the drivers.

Bob Pockrass posted a clip of driver’s responses on his Twitter account, writing:

“We asked several drivers prior to the Daytona 500 why they would win the Cup title. Here are some of best and most interesting lines from those answers”

@NASCARONFOX | foxs.pt/app We asked several drivers prior to the Daytona 500 why they would win the Cup title. Here are some of best and most interesting lines from those answers. We asked several drivers prior to the Daytona 500 why they would win the Cup title. Here are some of best and most interesting lines from those answers.@NASCARONFOX | foxs.pt/app https://t.co/2vlkclU5WK

In the comments section, fans were not left out. They expressed which drivers they supported. One fan commented his admiration for Alex Bowman by saying:

"Bowman is nothing but vibes. Love how relaxed he always is. He's there to win and have a good time doing it."

Eion Hindsman-Curry @IsaiahCurry__ @bobpockrass @NASCARONFOX Bowman is nothing but vibes. Love how relaxed he always is. He's there to win and have a good time doing it. @bobpockrass @NASCARONFOX Bowman is nothing but vibes. Love how relaxed he always is. He's there to win and have a good time doing it.

The majority of those who were able to respond to the question believed that with the launch of the new car, their learning abilities would improve, allowing them to win the Cup title.

Here's what NASCAR drivers have to say regarding their win in the Cup Series

Most drivers had differing opinions on next-generation cars and winning the Cup Series. In response to Bob Pockrass' statement, Kyle Larson said that the team is all that matters for him to declare victory.

Keselowski, on the other hand, stated that succeeding requires being part of a fresh squad with a lot of energy and resources.

In the video, Chase Elliott stated that:

"Our group has really just taken this car as an opportunity to be better and I feel like everybody wants to everybody wants to be that first team to hit it right you know to get get this car roll and to be be at the top right off the bat and I feel like our group has done a good job of identifying some things that matter with this car and and being able to at least get the get the ball rolling in the right direction."

NASCAR has now completed three races and is gearing up for their fourth on Sunday, March 13th at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona, a historic valley site. The season began with rookie Austin Cindric winning the most prestigious race, the Daytona 500.

