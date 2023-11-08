Despite having a rough season, Chase Elliott is still one of the most popular drivers on the grid.

In a funny old video from 2018, where all the drivers were asked who would most likely win the "Most Popular Driver" award, the drivers took a dig at Chase Elliott who was clearly a fan favourite.

WATCH: NASCAR drivers take a dig at Chase Elliott for dominating the most popular driver award in hilarious old video

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best replies:

"I would assume Chase Elliott would win this award" - Kurt Busch

"We all know whose gonna win" - Kyle Larson

"I would bet all the money in my bank account that it is Chase Elliott" - Alex Bowman

"Why should people vote for me? because your mouse is tired of clicking on Chase Elliott" - Brad Keselowski

"There is no reason to click on my vote. My name is not Elliott or Earnhardt" - Clint Bowyer

From 2018 to 2022, Elliott has won the Most Popular Driver award five times in a row. His father, Bill Elliott, had received the award 16 times.

More recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr., whom everyone loves and respects, has received the award 15 times despite never being a NASCAR Champion.

The NASCAR fans and community believe that Elliott has a good chance of continuing his winning streak and bagging the Most Popular Driver award this year as well.

Ryan Blaney on sharing the Championship stage with Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 - Practice

Elliott was recently seen on the stage congratulating his friend, Ryan Blaney and sharing his friend's maiden Championship victory despite having one of the worst seasons of his career.

Both the drivers lived in the same apartment complex and were good friends back then and now that they are racing against each other, their friendship is still going strong.

In an interview with the media following the race, Blaney was questioned about what it meant to share the stage with Elliott. The former even mentioned that he did the same when Elliott won the Championship back in 2020.

Blaney said in a post-race interview:

"It means a ton. I remember being there and going up to the stage in 2020 when he won his, just being super proud of him, right? Chase and I have known each other and raced each other for a couple of decades."

"It’s pretty special to share something like that with somebody, a close friend like that. Yeah, to have him up onstage was special. I am going to enjoy that picture of he and I with that trophy,” he added.

Blaney finished 9th in the 2020 drivers' championship and he went on stage to congratulate his friend who won the championship.