WATCH: NASCAR fan climbs on top of the fence during the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

In an unexpected turn of events, a NASCAR fan was seen climbing atop the fence apparently for a better savoring of the 400-lap run.

Virginia-based Richmond Raceway hosted the seventh Cup Series weekend, marking its 134th Cup race since its first race in 1953, where Lee Petty reigned supreme on the 0.75-mile asphalt.

Kyle Larson aimed to defend his 2023 win at the track, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliot looked to produce a promising output after the worst footing among all the HMS drivers in the stable, having zero top-5s.

The Toyota Owners 400 run started on a delayed schedule by 15 minutes owing to unfavorable weather conditions, which prompted the use of wet tires for the first time in a Cup Series race.

Larson failed to defend the win after a late-race wreck, while Bubba Wallace ended his run in P3. On the other hand, Elliott disrupted his unwanted feat after coming home with the season-best spot in P5 and Denny Hamlin won the 300-mile race.

During the race, a fan climbed on top of Richmond Raceway's fencing, enjoying the heightened view of the race and having all 36 NASCAR stock cars in his sight. The video of the same was posted by Couch Racer on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

Denny Hamlin reflects on his second NASCAR win after benefitting from a late race wreck

Martin Truex Jr. led the majority of laps during the Toyota Owners 400, dominating the field for 228 out of 400 rounds. Nevertheless, the situation went south with just two laps left to conclude the race. Bubba Wallace bumped into Kyle Larson who seemingly struggled with grip, and spun out after the wreck.

The incident prompted officials to issue caution which led to a race over time. While drivers rushed towards the pitlane to adorn a fresh set of tires under the yellow flag, Denny Hamlin exited the pits as the leader of the race despite entering third. On the flip side, MTJ entered the pit as race leader but came back on the track as P2 and ended his stint at P4.

After capitalizing on the late race wreck and unlocking his 53rd Cup Series win and fifth at Richmond Raceway, the #11 Toyota driver reflected on his run, saying (via NASCAR on X):

"This is a team win for sure, this trophy needs to go to each of the pit crew members.”

