WATCH: NASCAR fans at Sonoma cheer for Martin Truex Jr. as he barely manages to finish the Sonoma race after running out of fuel

Fans cheered louder for Martin Truex Jr. than they did for Kyle Larson, who won Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway. Running out of fuel in the last lap, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver fell back from running in the top 3 to a P27 finish.

Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, and Kyle Larson were the top three cars fighting for the lead during the closing laps of the race. Truex Jr. passed Buescher and grabbed the lead first. However, Larson came charging on fresh tires and soon beat Truex Jr., en route to his third victory of the season.

"I finally cleared (Buescher)," Truex Jr. said recalling the moment, as reported by USA Sports. "I made a mistake, and (Larson) was right there to pounce and then obviously ran out of gas so it didn't matter."

Trending

However, as Truex Jr.'s car limped slowly toward the finish line, the fans roared from the grandstands. Here is a video of the moment:

Expand Tweet

According to veteran journalist Jeff Gluck, the stadium announcer chimed in as well and rooted for the 2017 Cup Series champion. On that note, Gluck posted:

"Truex appears to be out of gas. Crowd cheering as he inches toward finish line. PA saying “Come on Martin you can do it! Almost there!""

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the race, Truex Jr. was involved in an incident with the Australian Supercar icon, Will Brown, on lap eight. Sunday's race featured a total of nine cautions, tying the track record for the highest number of cautions in a single race which was set way back in 1990.

Martin Truex Jr. retains his position despite NASCAR revising results for others

The instances of NASCAR revising unofficial race results are not new. This time at Sonoma, NASCAR adjusted the results after the race was over. Unfortunately, it did not benefit Martin Truex Jr. in any way. But it did for Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch originally finished 17th in the race. However, Busch was running 12th when the last caution was announced. As Busch was on speed when the yellow flag was out, NASCAR declared that his official finishing position was not 17th, but 12th.

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Jr. still finished 27th because he was not on speed as he crossed the start-finish line. The 43-year-old speedster has won four times at Sonoma, including one victory last year.

Here are the revised results from NASCAR, as reported by FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass:

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Jr. was the regular season points champion last year. Today, he sits 5th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with 508 points under his belt. His next race is at IOWA Speedway on June 16.