WATCH: NASCAR fans turn up in numbers at the Bowman Gray Stadium for the maiden 2025 race

In a significant event for the 2025 NASCAR season, Bowman Gray will host the Cook Out Clash on February 2, 2025, marking the first time since 1971 that a NASCAR Cup Series race has taken place at this iconic venue. This exhibition race will kick off a season featuring 36 points-paying races, including the prestigious Daytona 500 on February 16. The Clash will include 23 drivers competing for victory.

The upcoming season is notable for new broadcasting agreements, with FOX and NBC sharing coverage of the races along with TNT and Amazon Prime. Additionally, NASCAR will introduce an in-season tournament format, adding excitement to the competition. As Bowman Gray Stadium returns to the spotlight, it continues to be a vital part of NASCAR's rich history and culture.

Rubin is Racing posted on X from the stadium:

"Bowman Gray is packed!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bowman Gray Stadium, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a historic NASCAR-sanctioned quarter-mile track known as "The Madhouse."

Celebrated as NASCAR's longest-running weekly race track, it has been hosting racing events since 1949. The stadium features a seating capacity of 17,000 for races and serves as the home for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, with races occurring every Saturday night from May through August.

"You're going to see some fireworks": NASCAR Insiders expecting an exciting Clash at Bowman Gray race

The Bowman Gray Stadium, known for its tight racing and rich history, promises an electrifying atmosphere filled with excitement and drama. Fans and analysts are eager to witness the intense competition as drivers navigate the unique challenges of this short track. With a field of 23 drivers competing in this exhibition race, expectations are high for spectacular moments and thrilling finishes, making it a must-watch event for NASCAR enthusiasts.

"You're going to see guys putting each other in the wall. Apparently, it's going to be a show. They feel like it is. That's honestly what NASCAR could use," Jeff Gluck said on the Teardown podcast. [5:20]

"I think it's going to be a slam-bam thing. I think you're going to have move people. I think it's going to be physical. I think it's going to come down to the last few laps. And the question is, what is somebody going to do to win the race? In the big picture does it matter? Is it worth angrying everybody to win a race that's an exhibition and doesn't count? I don't know but I think you're going to see some fireworks," Jordan Bianchi said [5:50]

As the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Clash is set to showcase 23 drivers vying for victory in front of a passionate crowd. The two insiders have suggested that fans should brace themselves for "fireworks," indicating that the race could feature aggressive driving and potential altercations among competitors. With a new season on the line and drivers eager to make an early statement, the Cook Out Clash promises to be a memorable kickoff to what is expected to be an exhilarating year in NASCAR racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback