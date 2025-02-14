WATCH: NASCAR Great Jeff Gordon embraces Kelley Earnhardt Miller and LW after heroic Daytona 500 qualification

Jeff Gordon, a NASCAR legend, congratulated Kelly Earnhardt Miller with a hug after the historic Daytona 500 qualification by JR Motorsports.

Justin Allgaier reached a major milestone by securing JR Motorsports' first-ever starting position in the Daytona 500 during the qualifying event on February 13. Competing in the first Duel at Daytona, Allgaier finished ninth, the best among the five open entries, which earned him a spot in 'the Great American Race' set for February 16. He drove the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet and executed a smart race strategy, effectively using the high line to draft in the closing laps.

His performance helped him navigate a tough field and achieve a top-10 finish. Thanks to his ninth-place finish in the Duel, Allgaier will start the Daytona 500 from the 19th position. This is a historic moment for JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, as the team makes its transition into the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dirty Mo Media tweeted the video of the co-owners embracing after the historic feat :

"Jeff Gordon congratulates Kelley Earnhardt Miller & LW Miller after advancing into the Daytona 500"

Jeff Gordon is a retired American stock car racing driver, celebrated as one of the greatest in NASCAR history. He was born on August 4, 1971, in Vallejo, California, and made a significant impact in the NASCAR Cup Series, competing from 1993 to 2015, mainly with Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon secured four NASCAR Cup Series championships in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. He achieved an impressive total of 93 points-paying victories, placing him third all-time, behind Richard Petty (200) and David Pearson (105). His achievements include three Daytona 500 titles and five Brickyard 400 wins.

Jeff Gordon hails former Hendrick Motorsports teammate for historic achievement at Daytona 500 Qualifying

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, expressed his pride and support for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports after Justin Allgaier secured the team's first-ever entry into a NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona 500. Allgaier's ninth-place finish in the first Daytona 500 Duel earned him the 19th starting position in the No. 40 car, sponsored by Traveller Whiskey.

Gordon, who teamed with Earnhardt Jr. at Hendrick Motorsports in the past, celebrated the achievement and posted a congratulatory message on Instagram, highlighting the strong relationship between Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports.

"So proud of this guy!! What a job by everyone at @jrmotorsports and @teamhendrick," Jeff Gordon wrote.

The successful qualification for the Daytona 500 marks a significant milestone for JR Motorsports, which has enjoyed considerable success in the Xfinity Series with 88 wins and four championships, including Allgaier's 2024 title. A lot will be riding on how Allgaier starts the race on Sunday.

