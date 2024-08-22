WATCH: NASCAR icon Kyle Larson gets wrecked at the Gold Cup 70 dirt race 

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has had a rough week. After crashing out of the FireKeepers Casino 400 race, the Californian driver also got wrecked during the Gold Cup 70 Sprint Car dirt race on Wednesday, August 21.

Ahead of the race in Michigan, Larson was leading the 2024 Cup Series regular season. Qualifying in the Top-5 for the race, fans predicted a strong showing from the Hendrick Motorsports driver. However, things took a U-turn for Larson after the first restart on lap 113.

While attempting to pass a front-runner, the 34-year-old lost the rear of his #5 Chevrolet Camaro, which led to an unassisted spin on lap 116. This resulted in a multi-car wreck and an immediate DNF for Larson and a few others.

Larson took full ownership of the incident after the race. To take his mind off the Cup Series crash, the NASCAR racer competed in the Sprint Car Gold Cup 70 dirt race. However, Larson's luck ran out during the final race. While attempting to pass lapped cars, he had to lift off the throttle.

This sudden loss of momentum changed the trajectory of Larson's #57 car, causing him to lose the rear end and tag Corey Day's #4 car. The impact pushed the Hendrick Motorsports driver into the outside wall, wrecking his car. The wreck also ended his winning streak in the Sprint Car series.

Here's a look at the video of the dirt race incident featuring Kyle Larson, shared by FloRacing on X:

A great run for @KyleLarsonRacin, done just like that at @sdspeedway on #GoldCup70 360 Night.

A brief look at the impact of the Michigan multi-car wreck on Kyle Larson's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular championship and Playoffs standing

With four wins, 12 top-10s, and 9 top-5 finishes, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was likely hoping for a good result at the Michigan International Speedway. However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver could not carry his momentum from the Cook Out 400 (seventh place) and Brickyard 400 (first place) races.

Although he was able to qualify on the second row (fourth place), the Californian racer was not able to convert it into a good result. On lap 116, Larson lost control of his #5 car, eventually ending his race in a multi-car wreck. He finished 34th in the FireKeepers Casino 400 with just 3 points added to his total tally.

Meanwhile, his closest championship rivals Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, and Denny Hamlin gained 40, 31, and 28 points, respectively, overtaking Larson in the drivers' standings.

As of now, Kyle Larson is in fourth place in the regular season standings with 782 points, behind Reddick (814 points), Elliott (804 points), and Hamlin (786 points). However, with four wins this season, the 34-year-old race still leads the Playoffs table.

