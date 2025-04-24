WATCH: NASCAR Kyle Larson exits car after crashing in Indy 500 open test session

Kyle Larson's IndyCar outing did not go as planned as the NASCAR Cup Series driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the barrier. Larson was driving the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Indy car in preparation for the May 25 Indianapolis 500, but his outing came to an unfortunate halt after the incident.

As seen in a video uploaded by journalist Dustin Long on X, Larson suffered from an understeer and hit the wall while exiting Turn 1. He then turned left on rebound, slid and hit the wall on the right again, and came out of the car, unscathed. Long, uploading the video on the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter, wrote:

"Kyle Larson hits the wall in test session at Indianapolis. He’s out of the car. Video from the IndyCar YouTube stream of the test."

Here's the video on Kyle Larson by Dustin Long on X:

Away from his NASCAR duties, Larson is currently trying his luck in IndyCar and will participate in IndyCar's biggest race, the Indianapolis 500, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month.

Larson, a big-time racing enthusiast, is no stranger to such events. After conquering the stock car scene over the years with the 2021 Cup Series title, he entered the Sprint Car arena and has been equally dominant in series like Kubota High Limit Racing (2023 champion) and, more recently, the DIRTcar Nationals Finale this year.

Kyle Larson shares his take after IndyCar incident

Kyle Larson speaks during an interview at Iowa Speedway - Source: Imagn

Following his crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson spoke to the media and revealed that he suffered from understeer and was happy that he "lived through" his first IndyCar crash. Here's what he said in detail:

"Yeah, I was just starting my qualifying laps here and just a bunch of understeer through (Turn) 1. So yeah, kind of fought the understeer and got carried over through the day."

"Honestly, I'm happy that I've crashed my first IndyCar and I've lived through it. Yeah, but I will just work on it and try and get the balance more comfortable," he further added.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver was on a break from NASCAR as the Cup Series did not venture into Rockingham Speedway this weekend. As a result, Larson, who won the Bristol Motor Speedway race ahead of Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs, could find time to focus on his other racing endeavors.

With the victory, the HMS driver registered his second Cup Series win of the season (he won at Homestead earlier) and claimed his 31st Cup Series victory of his career.

