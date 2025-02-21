WATCH: NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick schools Alex Bowman on the ‘proper way’ to drift

The Ambetter Health 400 is just a couple of days away now and it seems that Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman is receiving his drafting lessons already. Notably, the tutor is none other than former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

Ad

The duo was recently seen trying out a flagship Chevrolet, custom-built for drafting tracks like the 1.5-mile quad-oval intermediate speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The mentee took it for a spin first, and later exclaimed,

“That was wild!”

“That thing will haul a** if you drive it straight,” nodded Harvick. “That thing has massive horsepower.” (00:38)

Bowman agreed, saying:

“Yeah, it's 468 cubic inches, 14 to 1...it's pretty gnarly,” the native of Tucson, Arizona native admitted. (00:43)

Ad

Trending

Finally, it was time for the man himself to try it out. At first, Harvick said he had no idea what he was going to do with a high-horsepower beast like the car in question.

However, it became clear that Harvick still possessed the skill. His drive was remarkably smooth, devoid of any smoke or screech, in contrast to Bowman's. While he cruised around the track, Bowman smiled assertively.

“I didn't even use the handbrake,” Harvick told Bowman after bringing the beast to a halt. “Because there was so much going on. That's fun...I did spin out. That's what it's built to do. That's cool.” (1:24)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, it’s over to Bowman. Fans can watch the Chevy star in action on FOX or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sunday, February 23. 2025 marks his eighth season with Hendrick Motorsports and he is looking forward to a strong start.

Last year, Bowman finished ninth in points. He amassed one win, eight top-5s, 17 top-10s, and one pole, leading 67 laps alomh the way.

Alex Bowman enters fifth year with Ally, showers love on “pawsome” furry friends

2025 also marks Alex Bowman’s fifth year with Ally as his primary sponsor. To celebrate their long-standing relationship, and to give back to the Best Friends Animal Society, Ally has come up with a noble initiative.

Ad

As a part of the initiative, Ally Racing and Bomwan will jointly donate a weekly grant of $4800 to the Utah-based organization. Ally dropped the news through a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our goal to #SaveThemAll continues,” the post read. “Ally Racing and @Alex_Bowman will jointly donate $4800 weekly to @bestfriends & a local partner shelter in each race market, with local shelters receiving a bonus if Alex wins!”

Ad

“Plus, a new "pawsome" Best Friends #Ally48 scheme drops soon,” they added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides his duties at the Cup level, Alex Bowman will drive his team’s iconic No. 17 Xfinity entry in a one-off appearance in 2025. His teammate Chase Elliott will drive once while Kyle Larson has two races to run.

Bowman will run the March 8 race at the Circuit of The Americas, followed by Larson running the March 22 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Elliott will take over on April 5 at Martinsville Speedway, the shortest track on NASCAR’s roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"