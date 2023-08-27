WATCH: NASCAR number 41 driver Ryan Preece involved in a vicious crash after his car flipped upside-down multiple times

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece miraculously emerged unscathed from a harrowing crash during the final laps of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night.

The incident, which occurred during the 160-lap race, saw Preece's car, the number 41, flip over an astounding 12 times in various directions after becoming airborne while sliding towards the infield grass.

The dramatic crash unfolded with just six laps remaining in the race. Throughout much of the final stage, the drivers maintained a more cautious pace before engaging in a flurry of activity during the last round of pit stops.

With the race back underway and only two laps to go, the green flag waved after the caution was triggered by Preece's spectacular crash.

Ryan Preece taken to local hospital for further evaluation as Chris Buescher wins the race

lt was Chris Buescher who seized the opportunity and surged into the lead, expertly maneuvering with the help of his Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing teammate Brad Keselowski.

Buescher's flawless execution allowed him to maintain his advantage over the final lap, culminating in a well-earned victory—his third of the season.

Notably, Buescher's triumph held significant implications for the larger playoff picture. The victory sealed Bubba Wallace's position as the 16th and final contender in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

However, Ryan Preece's ordeal was far from over. After exiting his vehicle, the driver was attended to by medical personnel, who placed him on a stretcher and subsequently transported via ambulance to the infield care center for a preliminary assessment of his condition.

In the wake of the race, subsequent reports by NBC after the race indicated that Preece had been transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment. The extent of his injuries, if any, remains unclear at this time.