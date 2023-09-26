WATCH: NASCAR observes a minute of silence in honor of Sherry Pollex before Texas playoff race

The NASCAR Organization observed a minute of silence in honor of Sherry Pollex before the Texas playoff race last weekend.

The series took to their social media platform to post a video of all the fans in the stands and drivers on the grid observing a minute of silence and paying their respects to Pollex, who passed away on September 17.

Sherry Pollex, who was the former girlfriend of 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014 and succumbed to the disease at the age of 44.

While undergoing her treatment, she did a lot of work for the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to raise awareness for ovarian and childhood cancers. In an interview with The Athletic in 2022, she spoke about her purpose in life and the legacy she intended to leave behind. She said:

“I often wonder if that’s my purpose here. It’s maybe not what I would have chosen for myself — nobody really wants to be the poster child for any type of cancer — but maybe I’m supposed to go through all this so I can pave the way for other women."

"On some days, that can be a really hard pill to swallow. But on other days, it’s like, ‘You know, I’ve been given this really important role in this life, and if I’m going to leave a legacy behind and help other people, then I need to do it 100 percent,’" she added.

Expand Tweet

Martin Truex Jr. pays tribute to former partner Sherry Pollex

The 2017 Cup Series Champion took to his social media to post about Sherry Pollex to offer his condolences to her family and reflect on her battle against ovarian cancer.

Martin Truex Jr. wrote in his Instagram stories:

“From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease. Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone."

"Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle," he added.

Truex and Sherry Pollex broke up in January after dating each other for 18 years.