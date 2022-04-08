Watch: NASCAR's Next Gen pitstop introduced by Joe Gibbs Racing

From 15-inch steel wheels last year to 18-inch single-lug-nut wheels in 2022, NASCAR has changed quite a bit in the span of just a year.

The Next Gen Car has proven its worth in speed and durability over the last seven races of the current season. With such major changes being made to the sport, it is only befitting for teams to update their practices as well.

We have seen in the past that playing with the rules can result in a hefty penalty, as demonstrated by Brad Keselowski. Joe Gibbs Racing has decided to stay on the correct side of the rulebook and re-choreograph their pit stops.

With just a single lug nut to work with now, the routine was due for a change anyway. Joe Gibbs Racing took to Twitter to post a video showcasing the same and wrote:

"Today is the planned debut of the #NASCAR #NextGen pit stop. Take a look at the difference between the traditional way and our new choreography."

Watch the video below:

As a result, the crew at JGR managed to pull off the fastest four-wheel pit stop in 9.1 seconds for Kyle Busch at Richmond Raceway last weekend. The major change that can be seen is that the crew jumps directly in front of the stopping car instead of going around the back.

Fans react to new NASCAR pit stop choreography

Fans on Twitter were quick to comment on a video tweeted by Joe Gibbs Racing that showcased their new pit stop choreography. As a result, the team has set the fastest four-wheel pit stop duration ever at 9.1 seconds last weekend in Richmond.

The new technique shows the crew jumping in front of the stopping car instead of going around the rear. Fans were concerned about the procedure, as one person wrote:

"Hopefully you guys get that air hose tucked in. Been hearing a lot of talk about this"

See the tweet below:

Chain Linkin @WildRover1759 @JoeGibbsRacing @NASCAR @NASCAR ONFOX Hopefully you guys get that air hose tucked in. Been hearing a lot of talk about this @JoeGibbsRacing @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Hopefully you guys get that air hose tucked in. Been hearing a lot of talk about this 👀👀

Another fan appreciated the choreography and said:

"The Joe Gibbs Racing athletic department is as professional as they come. Every rep is thought out and planned."

See the tweet below:

Chris Hall @C_Hall_3_12 @CJDixon71 @JoeGibbsRacing @NASCAR @NASCAR ONFOX The Joe Gibbs Racing athletic department is as professional as they come. Every rep is thought out and planned. @CJDixon71 @JoeGibbsRacing @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The Joe Gibbs Racing athletic department is as professional as they come. Every rep is thought out and planned.

Catch the new pitstop procedure at this weekend's NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Edited by Adam Dickson