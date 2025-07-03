WATCH: NFL star Malik Nabers' hilarious reaction to Dale Earnhardt Jr. cranking up the speed in a ride-along moment

New York Giants' Malik Nabers recently joined former NASCAR Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the "Taking Laps with Dale Earnhardt Jr." podcast. During the podcast, Nabers gave a hilarious reaction when Dale Jr. stepped on the gas, cranking up the speed at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nabers plays for the New York Giants in the National Football League. He began his football career in college, competing under the LSU Tigers, and earned unanimous All-American honours in 2023. Following his success, the Giants picked him sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

During the podcast, the NFL star and Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove in a Chevy Corvette at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With one minute to go, Dale Jr. went up to 120 mph and told Nabers he would push it to 130 mph, and the Giants' wide receiver gave a priceless reaction.

Reflecting on the same, Bleacher Report's Instagram page captioned the post:

"Malik Nabers was going through it at top speed 😂 @cantguard_malik @dalejr"

Here's the clip of Malik Nabers' reaction while Earnhardt Jr. cranked up the speed:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a successful stint in the Cup Series in his nearly two-decade career. He secured 26 wins, 149 top-five, and 260 top-10 finishes with 15 pole positions in 631 starts. Despite not winning a Cup Series championship, he won the Most Popular Driver award 15 times.

"We've got all the right talent to put on a great show": Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid on his broadcasting gig ahead of the Chicago race

Former Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. worked as a broadcaster with Amazon Prime before transitioning to TNT Sports at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday, June 29. While Earnhardt Jr. had different colleagues from the last time, his excitement was the same.

Dale Jr. had several issues during his broadcasting gig at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sudden rain caused the team to switch their booth to an unplanned spot for the 260-lap race. However, Junior has high hopes for the upcoming Chicago Street Course race.

“We've got all the right talent to put on a great show,” Dale Jr. said (as quoted by Athlon Sports). “I am also happy with the temperament and approach of the producer.”

“I was pretty pleased by the end of the day with what we did as a broadcast team,” the Hall of Famer added. “I've talked to a lot of people in the past 24 hours with our TNT team, and I expect there will be a big leap forward in how we do the job and how well we do it."

The Grant 165 is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Chicago Street Course. TNT Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 75-lap event live at 2 p.m. ET.

