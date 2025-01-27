WATCH: Rick Hendrick’s HMS star Alex Bowman showcases his drifting skills in latest IG update 

Alex Bowman, the NASCAR driver, took to Instagram to show off his driving skills. The 31-year-old was seen drifting in his Chevrolet in the story. Alex Bowman, the Hendrick Motorsports driver of the #48, has been a three-time Daytona 500 pole winner for the Rick Hendrick team (2018, 2021, and 2023).

The Tucson, Arizona native earned himself the nickname of “the Showman” by NASCAR enthusiasts. In 2018, Bowman was named the full-time driver of the No. 88 car, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr.

He later earned his first Cup Series victory at the Chicago Speedway in 2019, where he won by fending off Kyle Larson in a photo finish. The 31-year-old shared a story on Instagram where he showed off his driving skills by drifting all over the track.

Screenshot via Instagram - @alex_bowman

A user reposted the Tucson native's IG story on X with a caption.

Alex Bowman is showing off, innit?

In 2024, Bowman had a strong overall performance where he broke his 80-race winless streak by winning the Chicago Street Race and made it to the playoffs. The Arizona native advanced to the round of 12 but had a bittersweet end to his journey after being disqualified at the Charlotte Roval.

His car failed the post-race inspection for being underweight, which allowed Joey Logano (the eventual championship winner) to advance. The 31-year-old’s contract runs till 2026 and he would be hoping to outperform his previous season and earn another contract

NASCAR star Alex Bowman fired back after Chili Bowl accusations, defends fellow drivers Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Alex Bowman recently addressed accusations related to the Chili Bowl Nationals, a prestigious midget car racing event. The controversy arose when some individuals criticized fellow drivers Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for their participation in the event, suggesting that it posed safety risks and was inappropriate for professional drivers. The individual @HereWeKangz tweeted:

"Probably why any driver or team with Nascar name got special treatment and biased officiating", they first tweeted

They later added:

"Stenhouse uses car as a weapon, no penalty. Day "passes before the cone", no penalty. Larson half crashes and brings yellow out, no blend rule. ABR caught tire prepping, warning and swept under rug and no public acknowledgement. The list goes on. But hey just a coincidence", they continued

In response, Bowman defended his colleagues, emphasizing that participating in such events is a personal choice and should not be condemned. Bowman highlighted the importance of grassroots racing and its role in the development of drivers. He argued that events like the Chili Bowl are vital for honing skills and maintaining connections within the racing community. He replied:

"Typically don’t respond to fake accounts but I take this pretty personal considering I mounted, sized, grooved, and ground all 44 tires we brought to Tulsa. You should probably come up with better rumors since Chilibowl posts the receipts….," Alex Bowman wrote.

By standing up for Larson and Stenhouse, Bowman underscored the camaraderie among drivers and the mutual respect they share for each other's choices in pursuing various racing opportunities.

