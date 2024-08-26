WATCH: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. puts out heartfelt video with newborn son’s first NASCAR experience

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shared a special moment with his fans, introducing his son to his NASCAR fans through a heartfelt video. In 2023, Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 race and qualified for the playoffs. This year, however, while he managed to clinch two top-5s and three top-10s, the #47 driver has not been able to win any races so far.

On the personal front, however, this year he achieved a milestone in his personal life, becoming a father to Stetson Steele Stenhouse in July. On his return to the Daytona International Speedway where he won last year, Stenhouse Jr. brought along his newborn and shared a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He captioned the video:

"Going to Daytona is always special, but this one was even better having Stetson with us ❤️"

In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen carrying his son in a stroller off a plane, followed by his wife. The video also included the light blue paint Chevy he was going to drive in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. Furthermore, the video captured some sweet moments of Ricky, his wife Madyson, and their son.

While the presence of his son at the track might have added a special touch to the day, it didn't translate into racing success. Starting at the back of the field in P35 place, the JTG Daugherty Racing driver only managed to move up two spots by the end of the race, his progress hampered by a multi-car crash on lap 153.

Previewing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500

As Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets ready to take the wheel at the final race of the regular season, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 1, he stands at 404 points from 25 starts, including six DNFs. This places him 25th in the driver standings table.

In 2024, Stenhouse Jr. has led for a total of nine laps so far, ranking 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series. His average finish for the season sits at 21.92. Yet, at Darlington Raceway, where the upcoming race is set, he has an average finish of 22.6 over 17 starts.

Stenhouse Jr. saw his best performance at Darlington in May 2022, finishing 8th. In the last ten races at the track, the #47 has crossed the finish line 13th or worse, excepting his strong 2022 showing.

With just one race left in the regular season, it will be interesting to see if Stenhouse can punch his playoff ticket with a win. Currently, he needs an additional 148 points to qualify, making a victory his only path to the playoffs.

Over his 14-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, Stenhouse Jr. has notched three wins from 420 starts.

