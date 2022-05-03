Watch: Ross Chastain and Martin Truex Jr. tangle on last lap of DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Drivers and their cars sometimes can't seem to get a haven from one another. Similar can be alleged for Ross Chastain and Martin Truex Jr., who raced together frequently among the top 10 during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Everything came to a head on the final lap of the DuraMAX Drydene 400, when the duo were battling for third place. Ross Chastain, who was in first place, pulled up in front of Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex.

Truex Jr. couldn't escape the No. 1, where he collided with the back of Chastain's car and spun around, crashing into the inside wall.

Ross Chastain vs. Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap in Dover

Martin Truex Jr. dropped from fourth to 12th place despite being rolled off. However, Truex was dissatisfied with Ross Chastain after the race where he went ahead and expressed his displeasure with the Trackhouse Racing Team pilot.

After their conversation, Ross Chastain spoke with FOX Sports, where he addressed the issue and what happened on the track. He went ahead and highlighted that:

"We were talking about where we were going to go fishing next week. No, super proud of this effort. I thought we were a fifth-place car. A couple guys had misfortune with the cautions coming out. That cycled us to the lead. Pit crew was incredible today. They were just picking up spots every stop, got us the lead. I’m racing with champions and I got beat."

Meanwhile, Truex Jr. was on his way to his third top-five finish of the season when he was involved in an accident on the back straightaway. He is currently seventh in the standings and is still searching for his first victory of the season.

How Ross Chastain performed at DuraMAXX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

On lap 326, Chastain took the lead off pit road and held on for the next two restarts until Chase Elliott took the lead on the final restart. The No. 1 car led for 86 laps, which is the most he's led in any race this year.

Chase Elliott won his first race of the season at Dover on Monday by leading the final 53 laps. On the race's last restart, Elliott took the lead from Ross Chastain and drove away to become the fourth Hendrick Motorsports driver to win the first 11 races of the season.

The No. 19 driver will then travel to Darlington Raceway, where he won last year. Last fall, Chastain, who has won twice this year, finished third at the Lady in Black. FOX Sports 1 will broadcast coverage on May 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

