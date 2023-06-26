WATCH: Ross Chastain smashes a watermelon from above his car after winning the Nashville Cup Series race 

On the NASCAR Cup Series' return to racing on Sunday in Music City, watermelon farmer turned racecar driver Ross Chastain smashed a watermelon on the track in typical fashion. After managing to drive his #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into victory lane at Nashville Superspeedway, Chastain logged his first victory of the 2023 Cup Series season, cementing his spot in the post-season playoffs.

Just like he managed to do last year, Chastain's appearance in the 2023 playoffs is now confirmed after a race that many touted as one of the best ones of the season so far.

With minimal caution flag periods as well as great racing on the track by drivers, the Ally 400 exhibited some of the best of stock car racing in 2023.

After taking the lead from Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin during the last stage, Ross Chastain managed to hold onto the lead. Despite Martin Truex Jr. trying to catch the Alva, Florida, native after the last round of green flag pitstops, the 30-year-old ended up in P1.

A mixture of a great long-run car by Trackhouse Racing as well as lapped traffic in between Chastain and Truex Jr. played a part in the ultimate result. After the customary burnout, Ross Chastain was seen climbing out of his car's hatch and being handed a watermelon by one of his crew members.

What followed afterwards was an ecstatic Chastain smashing the fruit on the tarmac from the top of his car and sharing it with the spectators.

Watch the celebration unfold:

Victory celebrations for Ross Chastain did not end with him just smashing a watermelon off the top of his car after the Ally 400 in Music City.

The Alva, Florida, native was also seen sharing the fruit with fans in the grandstands as the 30-year-old continued to celebrate his first victory of the 2023 season.

Ross Chastain further elaborated in his post-race interview with NBC Sports about how difficult it has been for the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver over the course of the current year.

With questions regarding his temperament on the track, along with the many run-ins with several drivers over the course of the last two seasons, Chastian was subject to his fair share of flak.

However, getting back to winning ways after exhibiting great 3-wide racing this Sunday, the 30-year-old solidified his place in the Cup Series.

