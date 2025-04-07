WATCH: Ryan Blaney and 23XI boss Michael Jordan share some banter at Darlington Racetrack

A light-hearted exchange between Ryan Blaney and NBA legend and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan was captured at Darlington Raceway. The moment, shared on social media, shows Jordan playfully interacting with Blaney after the race.

Ad

The video was posted by veteran motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck on X. The clip was captioned,

“Hey, if your boy didn’t spin out Larson…” “Did he spin out Larson?”

In the 14 second video, Jordan is seen giving Ryan Blaney a playful slap on the back. The two then exchange smiles and a quick conversation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This video was shared just after the race at Darlington for the Goodyear 400. The 31-year-old had been in a position to win the race before a late caution flag disrupted everything. After making a crucial pass for the lead, a spin by Kyle Larson with just five laps left triggered a caution that sent the race into overtime.

Blaney, who had been one of the fastest drivers all day, was then overtaken on pit road and eventually finished fifth. Talking about it in a post-race interview with Fox Sports, it was evident that Ryan Blaney was proud of his effort.

Ad

The team Penske driver told media that he felt they had executed perfectly in the final run, but the late caution and loss of track position ruined what could have been a victory. He called the race strategy “fantastic” and praised the speed of his car during the final stages.

“Every lap is just a battle to find speed and not hit the wall” – Ryan Blaney on Darlington Raceway

Before the race, Ryan Blaney had spoken about the challenges of racing at Darlington, stressing the mental toll it takes on drivers. In an interview published by RACER, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion explained how Darlington is unlike any other track due to its tight layout and unique corners.

Ad

He stressed that the level of focus required at Darlington is far higher than most other venues on the calendar. According to Blaney, racing at Darlington is more mentally exhausting than physical. He said drivers can’t afford to relax for even a single lap.

At other tracks, racers might settle into a rhythm, but at Darlington, every turn is a new challenge. He described it as a constant test of concentration, likening the mental fatigue after the race to a kind of “mush” from staying dialed in at all times.

Ad

“At some places, you can get in these zones of like a relaxation mode to an extent of getting in your flow and doing things… but I feel like every lap (at Darlington) is just a battle to try to find speed and not find the fence," Ryan Blaney said.

Blaney, who started the Goodyear 400 from ninth, has yet to win at Darlington Raceway. His best finish there is currently an eighth-place result in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More