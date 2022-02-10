Watch: Ryan Blaney attempts to throw HANS device at Erik Jones

Emotions ran high in the first Clash at LA Coliseum as Ryan Blaney was seen throwing his HANS device at Erik Jones' car post-race. The action was the result of an on-track incident between the two drivers earlier during the event.

Although a video of the actual action taking place was taken down by Fox Sports, a Twitter user posted a video of Blaney about to attempt the throw.

🙊 ηιcσℓε cнιρмαη 🙈 @Stellarnarious @danielmcfadin This is the best I got. Not the throw but the hop! Good thing I changed my photo settings to Live @danielmcfadin This is the best I got. Not the throw but the hop! Good thing I changed my photo settings to Live https://t.co/CLDcYIEGZM

When the green flag dropped, Blaney and Jones were racing for the seventh position. The two, however, made contact when Jones' #43 car hit the bumper of Blaney's #12, forcing the latter out of the race.

NASCAR @NASCAR A closer look at what happened on the track. A closer look at what happened on the track. 👇 https://t.co/58NArpdmQs

Speaking to NASCAR.com, Blaney said:

“He wants to destroy me for the 7th, it don’t really make no sense.”

Meanwhile, Jones reasoned the crash, saying:

“I was racing with him there and he brake checked me off of [turn] four.”

NASCAR opened its season on February 20 with an exhibition that was a bit out of normal tradition, by changing the venue for the season opener. The temporary race track at LA Coliseum is only scheduled to host an exhibition event via the Busch Light Clash. The 1/4 mile oval track is the shortest in the history of NASCAR racing.

Ryan Blaney fastest on Day 2 of Next Gen testing at Phoenix Raceway

The Next Gen cars underwent two-day testing at the Phoenix Raceway in Arizona starting January 27.

Kyle Larson led the speed boards on Day 1 with a speed of 131.728 mph before being outpaced in Wednesday's session.

Ryan Blaney topped the speed chart on Day 2 at 131.909 mph, followed by his team-mate Joey Logano with a speed of 131.738 mph. Chase Briscoe of Stewart Haas Racing came third after hitting 131.502 mph.

Ford drivers also topped the scoring pylon on Day 2 of the two-day test at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney again led the way with the best lap of the test session, edging Logano by 0.035 seconds around the Arizona Oval.

Meanwhile, Team Penske and Wurth jointly announced that the two companies will continue their long-standing partnership focused on the #12 car. This means that Wurth will pick up primary sponsorship on #12 when it arrives at the Auto Club Speedway.

