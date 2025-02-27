Watch: Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez shift gears “from burnout to body slams” amid NASCAR’s promotions in Mexico City 

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, along with Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell, recently took a trip to Mexico to promote NASCAR’s June 15 race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The race will mark the sport’s first international leap in the modern NASCAR Cup Series era.

Ad

Besides the promotional activities, the drivers took part in several fun-filled activities on Wednesday like taking a spin around the 2.7-mile racetrack and attending an on-stage question-and-answer session. Notably, Blaney and Suarez decided to take things up a notch.

The duo put on masks and stepped into the ring for some “Lucha libre", a traditional form of Mexican wrestling. Both drivers tried out their skills but ultimately ended up rolling on the floor, laughing hysterically. Suarez even tried body-slamming the 2023 Cup Series champion, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR recently posted a video of their shenanigans on Instagram with the following caption:

“From burnouts to body slams.”

Ad

It was indeed a great day for everyone present at the racetrack that day, including NASCAR Vice President Steve O’Donnell. He even addressed the crowd in Spanish. As quoted by NASCAR in a report, O’Donnell said in a statement,

“You always think about all the work that goes into prepping for events, and to see it come to fruition, to see the enthusiasm today from the drivers…obviously they’ve been here taking in the culture, learning about things they aren’t normally exposed to.”

Ad

“I think they’ll take that excitement back to the U.S. and talk to the other drivers and people in the industry, and that will get them more excited for the event too,” he added.

Tickets for the historic race will be up for sale this week. The 100-lap feature will air on Amazon Prime from 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio around the same time.

Ad

$71 billion fast good giant joins forces with Ryan Blaney ahead of the 2025 Ambetter Health 400

Last week, Chipotle Mexican Grill launched its first-ever NASCAR partnership with Ryan Blaney ahead of this year’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. As a part of their promotional campaign, Chipotle on Instagram held a rapid fire session with the former Cup Series champion.

Ad

In the video, the Team Penske driver revealed his favorite order from Chipotle. The perfect bowl would contain a healthy amount of brown rice, black beans, chicken, and steak, topped off with some tomatillo red-chili salsa, guacamole, and shredded cheese.

From February 21 to February 23, Chipotle even organized a pop-up restaurant in the fan zone at Atlanta Motor Speedway where Blaney’s favorite bowl was available for takeaway as well as dine-in. That said, it’s not clear if the tie-up was for a one-off appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"