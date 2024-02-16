WATCH: Ryan Blaney's Ford engulfed in flames following massive Daytona Duel 2 collision

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was involved in a violent 10-man crash during the 2024 Daytona Duel 2 on Thursday, Feb. 15.

As NASCAR returned to action on Daytona International Speedway, drivers were back on the iconic circuit, competing in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2. However, a violent crash erupted in the 46th lap of the race, resulting in Team Penske driver Blaney's No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in flames.

The incident took place when Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron made contact with Blaney. The final blow occurred when Byron, unable to slow down in time due to Kyle Busch's sudden deceleration, careened into the right rear of Blaney's No. 12 Ford. The impact sent Blaney hurtling into the outside wall with alarming force, igniting his car.

The chain reaction commenced when Byron's Chevrolet failed to withstand a bump in the tri-oval from Richard Childress Racing star Kyle Busch, who was receiving a push from Brad Keselowski. The collision ensnared at least 10 cars from the 21-car field, including Blaney and Byron, both of whom were contending near the front before the catastrophic sequence of events.

Other drivers who were involved in the scary clash were Chase Briscoe, BJ McLeod, Bubba Wallace, Justin Haley, Riley Herbst, Noah Gragson, and Brad Keselowski.

Ryan Blaney emerged from the wreckage unscathed. He was taken to the infield care center and subsequently released.

Ryan Blaney unhappy following violent crash in Daytona Duel 2

Expressing his frustration with the circumstances that led to the crash, Ryan Blaney voiced his discontent, lamenting the recurring issue of being rear-ended due to aggressive driving maneuvers. He said (via Fox: NASCAR):

"I have no idea. I saw the replay and it looks like a terrible push, once again. Gets me right reared into the wall. I don't know who it was, who it stems from, but I'm getting pretty sick of getting right-reared by someone's awful push. It's unfortunate that we gotta build a whole new 500 car."

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick's bold last-lap maneuver secured victory in the first Daytona 500 qualifying duel, positioning him inside row two for the upcoming race. Elsewhere on the track, Jimmie Johnson secured his spot in the Daytona 500 lineup for the 21st time with a strategic move past JJ Yeley.

Christopher Bell clinched victory on the final lap of the second duel, capitalizing on a crash that marred the latter stages of the race.