WATCH: Samantha Busch shares hilarious video with husband Kyle Busch on married life

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha recently shared a video of herself and the NASCAR driver, joking about their married life. The couple have been married since 2010 and have two children, their son Brexton and daughter Lennix.

Samantha Busch posted a reel on her Instagram account giving a hilarious perspective on two types of married people. The #8 Chevy driver is shown getting his outfit ready for the day. As he searches for a cap to match his which is outfit kept on the couch, Samantha enters the closet from behind him and puts the T-shirts back in their place. Her caption reads,

"There are two types of people in a marriage, the OCD cleaner and the well normal person. Who’s who in your marriage? 👩‍❤️‍👨 #married #marriage #marriagehumor #relationshipmemes #relationshiphumor #wifelife #wifey #husbandandwife"

Samantha is an author, entrepreneur, lifestyle blogger and IVF advocate. The couple is vocal about their struggles with infertility and the misfortune of miscarriage. Since the birth of their children via surrogacy, the couple has advocated awareness among couples to help them amid such struggles.

The Busches have also set up a 'Bundle of Joy Fund' to provide couples with monetary aid for IVF procedures.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares a hilarious video on being a "sports mom"

Coming from a family of racers, Samantha and Kyle Busch's son Brexton is a third-generation racer in the family. Tom Busch, Brexton's grandfather was a short-track racer. The 9-year-old boy's uncle, Kurt Busch is a Cup Series champion and a Daytona 500 winner. Kyle Busch is the current #8 driver for Richard Childress Racing.

Fittingly, Samantha Busch recently posted a video on her Instagram account depicting a hilarious perspective on being a sports mom and her life around her son's racing career. She wrote in the caption,

"Sports moms where ya at??🙋‍♀️ Drop in the comments which of your kids activities takes up your entire life🏆 #mom #momlife #momboss #momschedule #busymom #busy #racemom #sports #sportsmom #essentiapartner"

Meanwhile, the RCR driver has been struggling to bag a maiden win this season and secure a spot in the playoffs. Kyle Busch now has two top-five and five top-ten finishes after 15 starts in 2024 as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

On his last visit to the Raceway, Busch secured the second spot behind Martin Truex Jr. He will now look to break his winless streak by besting that at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 9.