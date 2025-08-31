WATCH: Sammy Smith confronts Nick Sanchez post NASCAR race at Portland

Sammy Smith confronted Nich Sanchez after the Xfinity Series race at Portland International Speedway. The heated exchange stemmed from a late-race contact between the two.Sanchez began from the tail end due to unapproved adjustments to his car, but made his way to the front by the race's end. During an overtime restart, he pulled up beside Smith in a four-wide situation entering turn 1.However, he locked up on the inside of Smith and tagged his right rear, sending him spinning into oncoming traffic. By the time the No.8 driver recovered, he was stuck amidst a barrage of backmarkers and ultimately settled for a P22 finish.A visibly frustrated Smith approached Sanchez on the pit road after the race and engaged in a verbal spat. Frontstretch shared a clip of the incident on X.Nick Sanchez, on his part, spoke to Frontstretch and broke down the late-race contact.&quot;Just tried to tried to break late, locked at both fronts and seems like everyone kind of went a little deep. And from my perspective, I thought he tried to make turn two and tried to come back right and you know, me and him both had enough steam to where I don't think we were making turn two and I think I right reared him,&quot; he said [0:22 onwards].&quot;So yeah, obviously unfortunate, but you know, everyone's playing bumper tag and I'm not saying it gives me the right to do that, but if you're not the aggressor, you're probably going to get wrecked,&quot; he added.Sanchez also called Sammy Smith a 'hypocrite' for being unapologetic about his aggressive driving style. Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch secured his seventh win of the season. The 19-year-old began on pole and led 70 of the 78 laps to reach victory lane.Sammy Smith calls Jeb Burton a moron at DaytonaLast weekend, Sammy Smith endured multiple incidents with Jeb Burton and took to the team radio to express his frustration. The JRM driver started on the second row and was cruising after a Stage 1 win. However, his day went to the gutter when Burton clipped his left rear and turned him over.Understandably, Smith was left fuming on the team radio.&quot;Sammy Smith is furious at Jed Burton. &quot;That douchebag has wrecked me three times.&quot; Calls him a moron,&quot; NASCAR reporter Matt Weaver shared on X.The No.8 team responded to his remarks and tried to soothe things over, saying:&quot;We've talked about this before. We've just got to get back to work.&quot;Sammy Smith recovered from the whole ordeal and finished runner-up. Connor Zilisch's sub, Parker Kligerman, went on to win the race under caution.