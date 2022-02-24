Watch: Scary NASCAR Daytona 500 crash that took out 3 Joe Gibbs Racing cars

NASCAR's 2022 season opener, the Daytona 500, was a big day for Team Penske as they won one of the most coveted events in the world of sports.

However, for Joe Gibbs Racing, it was one of their worst Daytona 500 outings to date. Three of their cars were part of the spin-out witnessed at the end of stage one.

Brad Keselowski was at the center of the wreck after he shoved No. 21, Harrison Burton, sending Burton straight into No. 24 William Byron, before Burton's car flipped and was sent airborne.

As a result, Byron took a hard, long slide before hitting the wall. Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, all from the Joe Gibbs Racing team, also fell victim to the incident.

While reflecting back on the incident, Joe Gibbs posted a clip of the crash on their Twitter account. He captioned it:

"This took three of our cars."

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing



This took out three of our cars This took out three of our cars 😞 https://t.co/0u2zRV4kvO

Joe Gibbs Racing is a team that was founded by former Washington Redskins coach Joe Gibbs.

After his death in 2019, the team was managed by his son Jason Dean Gibbs. Joe Gibbs Racing has been known for their consistently high performance in NASCAR over the past 25 years.

How Joe Gibbs Racing team failed to grab the trophy due to the Crash at Daytona 500

A three-time winner of the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin finished the race early after being crushed before the 100th lap mark.

Having not finished the Daytona 500 for the first time, Hamlin ended up becoming a spectator after his car was badly damaged. He took to Twitter to mention how disappointed he was, stating that:

"I hated how our day ended but great job to @BubbaWallace and the @23XIRacing team. Get me to Cali asap."

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin I hated how our day ended but great job to @BubbaWallace and the @23XIRacing team. Get me to Cali asap. I hated how our day ended but great job to @BubbaWallace and the @23XIRacing team. Get me to Cali asap.

Kyle Busch's car was also caught up in the eight-car crash where it sustained damage to its front end on the 62nd lap. However, Kyle Busch managed to power through the wreck and finish in the sixth position.

Christopher Bell, the No. 20 driver, was eliminated from the race after being caught up in Burton’s car crash.

Despite all the crashes for Joe Gibbs' cars, Martin Truex Jr. managed to win the first and second stages of the race. However, he was later caught up in another crash, which resulted in him finishing in 13th place.

Edited by Adam Dickson