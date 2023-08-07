WATCH: The incident between Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

At the Michigan Speedway, when Christopher Bell spun, Denny Hamlin got caught in the wreck.

Bell was pushing Alex Bowman for the lead in the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD when Bell's car spun around, slamming into the outside wall in Turn 1.

Watch the scary incident from Denny Hamlin's view who was right behind Bell:

Hamlin, who was right behind Bell, was able to avoid what could have been a race-ending collision for both Hamlin and Bell. Bell managed to keep his accident a single-car collision despite spinning in front of the entire field by sliding to the outside wall and remaining there without colliding with anybody else.

There were four other crashes and incidents at the Michigan Speedway. But Bell was able to get on with his race despite sustaining damage to his car.

Denny Hamlin will resume the race at Michigan in 10th place after NASCAR suspended the race due to rain.

Denny Hamlin jokes Michael Jordan has got more free time to focus on NASCAR after major stake sale

Hamlin joked that Michael Jordan, who is a co-owner of 23XI NASCAR Racing team along with Hamlin has a lot of free time after the sale of his major NBA franchise, The Hornets. In 2020, Hamlin and Jordan launched 23XI Racing, which presently operates three NASCAR Cup Series cars, Nos. 23, 45, and 67.

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice

"Certainly, he's involved in more meetings. Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail. I'm like, ‘Oh boy, this could be interesting.' So, yeah, I think he has some more time and perhaps he's gonna use that more on the race team,” Hamlin said to Bob Pockrass.

Although he is no longer active in NBA ownership, Hamlin has already noticed Jordan becoming more interested in the NASCAR team's operations, which he expects to continue.