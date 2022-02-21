Watch: The photo-finish moment when Austin Cindric became Daytona 500 2022 winner

The Daytona 500 2022 ended with an unexpected winner in Austin Cindric. The NASCAR Cup Series rookie stayed ahead of his teammate, Ryan Blaney, after blocking him during the final laps of the Great American Race. He then raced Bubba Wallace Jr. to the checkered flag in a photo-finish moment.

Watch the moment Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 below:

After the race, Cindric thanked his teammate Ryan Blaney for being a great partner. He then Cindric climbed onto his car to salute the fans in attendance at Daytona International Speedway. He also took the moment to wish team owner Roger Penske on his 85th birthday.

“Oh, my God. I’ve got so many people to thank, First and foremost Roger Penske, happy birthday!”

Austin Cindric's father reveals how he felt during son's Daytona 500 win

Austin Cindric did not hide his joy after winning another trophy for his family.

The son of the President of Penske's racing organization, Tim Cindric, won the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series. He also won 5 Xfinity races last year, however, lost the championship to Denny Hemric in a heartbreaking finale.

Tim Cindric gave his view on how tense he was during the Daytona 500. He stated:

“I just wanted one of them to win. When they were coming to the line, I was afraid we were going to end up like last year. I just wanted one of our guys to bring it home. I think the teamwork was there all day long.”

It was a big win for Team Penske. Their car manufacturer, Ford, also had a dominant weekend at Daytona. They comfortably beat out Chevrolet and Toyota in every session apart from practice.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh