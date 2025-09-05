WATCH: Todd Gilliland and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. exchange laughs over viral “calling to say goodnight” prank

Todd Gilliland called Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to prank him with the viral 'calling to say goodnight' trend, and the two ended up trading playful jabs at each other. NASCAR shared the lighthearted moment on the official Instagram page.At first, Gilliland dialed his Front Row Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson. An unaware Gragson appreciated Gilliland's gesture, while the next in line, Zane Smith, bluntly forwarded his call to voicemail, much to the surprise of the FRM driver.Gililand then called Ricky Stenhouse Jr., hoping that the Hyak Motorsports driver wouldn't catch on to his prank. Once Stenhouse Jr. picked up, he went ahead and wished him goodnight.&quot;I appreciate it. I missed it last night. I can't believe you didn't call me last night,&quot; Stenhouse Jr. replied.&quot;Dude, i'll start calling you every night,&quot; Gilliland responded.The No. 47 driver then flipped the joke back on Gilliland, saying:&quot;Yeah, I mean I know how much I mean to you, so I appreciate it...but hey, the only question I have is why are you going to bed now.&quot;Gilliland took the chance and responded with a cheeky comment.&quot;I don't know bro, when you get back, come see me. I'll show ya,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two drivers now head to The Gateway for Round 2 of the playoffs. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has struggled to make the top-10 ever since the Chicago Street Race, while Gilliland secured his third top-10 result at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, coming in a season-best sixth.NASCAR insider predicts Spire Motorsports' drive for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi answered a fan question about a potential replacement for Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports. The Athletic reporter named Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as a possible candidate. Although the 37-year-old has a contract with Hyak Motorsports running through the 2026 season, Bianchi suggested that a buyout could make the deal happen.&quot;While Haley may not be jettisoned before the season ends, there is no guarantee he’ll be back with Spire next year. The team continues to evaluate its options, with Daniel Suárez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as two possibilities. Suárez is a free agent, while Stenhouse has term remaining on his contract with Hyak Motorsports, which means a buyout would need to be negotiated,&quot; he said, via The Athletic.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. addressed the rumors and stayed firm on his commitment to Hyak Motorsports. The 2023 Daytona 500 champion has signed a multi-year contract with the team in 2024, when they were formerly known as JTG Daugherty Racing.Stenhouse Jr. has been with the single-car outfit since 2020, while he previously competed with Roush Fenway Racing and made a one-off start with Wood Brothers Racing back in 2011. He's currently ranked 29th in points and has three top-10s to his name.