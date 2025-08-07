Watch: Tommy Baldwin Jr.’s son Luke walks away unscathed from a scary crash at Thompson Speedway 

Tommy Baldwin Jr.’s son Luke Baldwin crashed his No. 7 car during Lap 68 of the Thompson 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event presented by FloSports.com was held on Wednesday, August 6.Moments after exiting his battered car, Baldwin spoke with a reporter about the nerve-chilling crash that he had just survived. The driver noted that his right-front tire got stuck after turning right around a corner, leading him to go straight into the outside wall.“I'm alright,” Baldwin smiled. “Got stopped on the fence on like, Lap 10-15, or whatever it was, obviously hurt the front... we're working on it, working on the toe...I think the (right front) tire was just never all the way tight.”“So as soon as I spun a little bit of tire trying to stay on the lap, it snapped going into the wall and (we) just never had our chance,” he added.Currently in his maiden year in the Whelen Modified Series, Luke Baldwin is chasing the prestigious Rookie of the Year Award. Per reports, the speedster is on a 12-race roster in 2025, which started with the season opener at New Smyrna Speedway on February 8. Baldwin will also run events at Monadnock Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Seekonk Speedway, Riverhead Raceway, Lancaster Motorplex, Richmond Raceway, and Martinsville Speedway.Tommy Baldwin Jr. warns Carson Hocevar with a Kyle Busch flashbackCarson Hocevar during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway on August 02, 2025 - Source: GettyTommy Baldwin Jr. thinks that it’s time for Carson Hocevar to work not just for wins, but for his reputation as well. The Spire Motorsports driver has been known to get into tussles with his fellow racers, with his most recent run-in being with Zane Smith at Iowa Speedway.If this continues, the sponsors might get tired of Hocevar and his on-track antics. Tommy Baldwin Jr. noted that it’s what happened with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch as well.“He needs to be careful because things happen quickly in our sport,” Tommy Baldwin Jr. said recently on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast. “Business people (and) sponsors get tired of it. I’m telling you, as much as everyone wants to think about the situation with Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, I don’t care what anybody says, they got tired of it.”“As good as he was, and how great of a racecar driver he is, and as many wins as he’s had, they just get tired of it. It’s gonna get to a point that there’s gonna be an opportunity where they’ll go, ‘Oh my God, that guy is available? Do we really wanna deal with this bullshit anymore?'” he added.All eyes are now on Watkins Glen International. The iconic road course will host this coming Sunday’s Cup Series race. Named Go Bowling at The Glen, the 90-lap event will be televised on CW (2 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.