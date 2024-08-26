WATCH: Toni Breidinger part of heated exchange after NASCAR Truck race at Milwaukee

Just a week after making waves at the Illinois State Fairground dirt oval by joining three other female drivers in the top 10, Toni Breidinger finished P11 at Milwaukee. This time around, she missed the top 10 due to mid-race contact with Christian Rose. The two had a heated exchange post-race, where Breidinger was seen giving Rose a piece of her mind about future races.

William Sawalich, behind the wheel of the Starkey/Sound Gear Toyota, dominated the race from the pole position, echoing his 2023 victory at Milwaukee. The 150-lap race went smoothly overall, marred only by a couple of minor incidents, including the clash between Toni Breidinger and Rose.

Earlier, Breidinger had a rough start as she spun her #25 Toyota during practice and hit the wall, which prevented her from qualifying. Starting from the back of the pack in P22, she managed to hold her own until a bump from Rose sent her spinning again, just shy of the competition caution. During their post-race discussion, Toni Breidinger confronted Rose, saying:

"I was going to still give you the bottom."

However, Christian Rose insisted that bumping into Toni Breidinger was an accident, saying,

"There was no intent, trust me."

During their heated discussion, Breidinger also described the collision and Rose's driving as "wild," commenting,

"That was wild though."

Toni Breidinge didn't pull any punches, and instead warned Rose, saying

"I'm going to do the same thing to you. [...] Well, now you have something between you and me."

With the Southern Illinois 100 set for September 1 at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, it'll be interesting to see if the two drivers go head-to-head again.

Toni Breidinger's NASCAR career so far

While known primarily for her social media flair and her success in the ARCA Menards Series, where she's nailed top-10 finishes in 25 out of 51 starts over five years, Toni Breidinger has also made waves in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Breidinger started her NASCAR journey in 2023, racing the #1 Toyota for Tricon Garage. She competed in three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Races at Kansas, Gateway, and Nashville, finishing P15, P24, and P17, respectively.

This year, however, she's only hit the track once in the #1 truck—at the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona, where she finished 27th. Starting P13 with a lap time of 50.8 seconds at 176.94 mph, Toni Breidinger held her position through Stage 1. But by the end of Stage 2, she had dropped to P22. As the race unfolded, Nick Sanchez took the win, marking his first-ever victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, while Breidinger slipped back to finish P27.

The race was marked by chaos, involving a record P12 caution due to a wreck that involved 12 trucks by the evening's end.

