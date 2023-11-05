WATCH: Tony Stewart pumped after Cole Custer clinches NASCAR Xfinity Championship in thrilling fashion

Tony Stewart was visibly jubilant after Cole Custer won the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Championship.

Cole Custer, the driver of the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, emerged victorious in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. He secured his third win of the season and the coveted championship title.

Custer's triumph was followed by a three-year stint in the Cup Series, a period that often proved disappointing. Thus, there were only a few people more jubilant than the 25-year-old after he crossed the finish line in Phoenix.

One individual who undoubtedly participated in Custer's elation was Tony Stewart, the owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. For Stewart, this victory held special significance as it marked the first-ever Xfinity championship for his team.

In addition to the personal victory for Cole Custer and Tony Stewart, the triumph was a milestone for Stewart-Haas Racing as a whole. The last time the team tasted championship glory was in 2014 when Kevin Harvick secured the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

A clip shared by journalist Dustin Long captured the moment when Tony Stewart's jubilation overflowed. He could be seen standing up from his seat and embracing crew members in a joyous celebration of the victory.

Tony Stewart reacts to Cole Custer winning the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

During the post-race press conference, Stewart shed light on the monumental win. He praised Cole Custer's maturation as a driver, particularly highlighting the restart maneuver. Stewart remarked (via Speedway Digest):

"I've watched the replay four times and I still haven't totally 100 percent figured out exactly what he did behind the steering wheel, but it was super impressive."

The 25-year-old driver's ability to navigate Turn 1, making a move from third position amazed Tony Stewart. He emphasized the strategic finesse Custer displayed, lauding his "methodical" approach throughout the race. He stated:

“I'm really proud of Cole. I'm proud of the job he did. I felt like he drove an excellent race the entire time from start to finish. He was smooth. He was methodical. Him and J.T. worked through what changes needed to be made... I'm super impressed with the job he did."

Stewart also used the opportunity to commend the overall sportsmanship displayed in the race, in contrast to Saturday's Truck Series race marked by chaos. He emphasized the clean, competitive racing amongst the championship contenders, stating:

"You've got all four guys up there up front and never laid a wheel on each other and raced for a championship. Didn't just play bumper cars."