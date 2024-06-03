WATCH: Ty Gibbs clips crew member in near-miss accident at WWT Raceway pit stop

In a bid to churn out a speedy pitstop, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs nearly wrecked his pit crew while exiting his pit box. The incident occurred on the World Wide Technology Raceway while the Enjoy Illinois 300 was underway.

The 1.25-mile oval hosted the 16th Cup Series contention on the 2024 calendar and witnessed Austin Cindric snap his 85-race winless streak and bag his maiden win this season. After triumphing last at the 2022 Daytona 500, the Team Penske driver benefitted from Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell's late-race misery on the World Wide Technology Raceway to etch the 240-lap race win to his name.

Ty Gibbs kicked off his 300-mile run from ninth place on the grid and eyed to collect his maiden Cup Series win. However, during his pitstop, while his front tire changer bolted the wheel and rushed back to clear the #54 Toyota's way, a slightly miscalculated move by the North Carolina native briefly nudged the tire changer.

However, the pit guy reacted instantly to the move and defended himself from getting severely hurt. Here's the video of the crew member's near-miss incident (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

Gibbs climbed the charts during his run and finished Stage 1 in seventh place. But the next Stage saw him stoop to a 13th-place finish. However, the #54 Toyota Camry driver gained two track positions during the final stage and came home with an 11th-place finish.

Fans lash out at FOX for missing the broadcast of Ty Gibbs' near-miss incident in the pit lane

The World Wide Technology Raceway witnessed a caution-riddled race that reset the pack repeatedly and ended the domination cherished by the frontrunners.

From Cody Ware and John Hunter Nemechek's wreck on Lap 4 which birthed the first caution, and Brad Keselowski's return to the pits for a suspected loose wheel on Lap 20, to highlighting Christopher Bell's mechanical failure woes, and Ryan Blaney's closing-lap running out of fuel misery, the broadcast covered an array of incidents creating havoc on the 1.25-mile asphalt.

However, unlike the regular on-track happenings, Ty Gibbs nearly crashing into his pit crew doesn't occur every race weekend. After FOX shared the video on their X (formerly Twitter) account, the fans were unhappy with the broadcaster's approach and bashed them for not airing the mishap live.

"Lol y’all didnt even bother to show this on the broadcast when Mike Joy was screaming about it," one fan wrote.

"Amazing broadcast that had everyone wondering what Mike Joy was screaming about!" another fan concurred.

"Maybe get it on the broadcast next time," one fan opined.

"A new low for fox’s NASCAR broadcast today," another fan commented.

A couple of fans expressed their views on Ty Gibbs' incident.

"Almost ran him over smh," one fan wrote.

"Hope he’s good, he looked winded at the very least," another fan added.

Despite the in-race mishap and finishing outside the top 10, Ty Gibbs maintains his 7th place in the Cup Series standings with 465 points to his name.