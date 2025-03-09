WATCH: Ty Gibbs leads the 7 car wreckage in Phoenix Cup race Stage 2

Lap 99 saw a seven-car pile up in the Phoenix Raceway on 9th March, 2025. Carson Hocevar, Riley Herbst, Justin Haley, and Chase Briscoe all had their races end after the wreck.

Ad

On lap 99 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, a significant crash occurred on the backstretch. The incident involved several prominent drivers, including Brad Keselowski, Herbst, Hocevar, Haley, Cole Custer, Briscoe, Shane van Gisbergen, and Noah Gragson, all trying the four-wide exit on Turn 2.

The crash was particularly severe for Hocevar, Haley, and Herbst, whose cars suffered serious damage, which led to them being out of the running for the rest of the race. A tight track like Phoenix can always bring about such incidents.

Ad

Trending

Dirty Mo Media posted the video of the “big one” on its X handle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Byron secured the pole position along with Joey Logano starting with him in the front row. Katherine Legge made her Cup Series debut but ended up spinning her car in the early stages of the race.

Byron went on to secure the stage one win. Joey Logano had a torrid decision go against him when he dipped below the yellow line before crossing the start/finish line causing him to get a penalty for a restart violation, causing the team to change strategies and move Logano to the faster option tires.

Ad

Katherine Legge made her honest feelings known on her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Phoenix

Katherine Legge, the British racecar driver, recently made her debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway, expressing that the experience was unlike anything she had encountered in her extensive racing career.

Despite starting in the last position after qualifying with a lap time of 28.06 seconds, she was determined to make the most of her debut.

Ad

"Going out there, first time, having never driven one of these before on a track that I've never driven... on an oval that I have very little experience with. I have done what two oval races in a stock car now? So it's a lot of good experience honestly," Legge said via SiriusXM NASCAR.

Ad

"It's a new challenge. It's unlike anything I've done before," she continued.

"Two things. One, finishing all the laps, and the second thing, minimizing mistakes," she added.

Expand Tweet

At 44 years old, Legge transitioned from her previous experience in the ARCA Menards Series, where she competed at Daytona, to driving the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Live Fast Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback