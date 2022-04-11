Watch: Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer fight each other off-track during NASCAR Xfinity Race at Martinsville Speedway

Late Friday night, fans were watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway when two drivers, Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer, got into an argument on the track and a post-race fight occurred.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs lost the lead to Brandon Jones on the final lap. He was attempting a final drive out of the corner when Sam Mayer drove into him from behind, causing a three-car logjam for second place.

Mayer ended up slamming Gibbs into the wall, relegating the No. 54 driver to seventh place after leading for the majority of the race. After the checkered flag, Gibbs ran at Mayer, expressing his anger, and things got heated when the two came to rest on pit road.

Mayer and Gibbs exchanged comments, and pushes before Ty Gibbs started hitting and seizing Mayer by the head. On Twitter, NASCAR Xfinity shared a video of the two drivers exchanging words and punching.

In the video, Ty Gibbs is seen wearing his helmet, whereas Mayer is not. When Mayer pushed him, Gibbs retaliated with a punch, and the two began to fight, with others attempting to break it up.

Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer gave statements about what happened

Officials and crew members then forced both drivers to the ground.

During the incident, a NASCAR official was hurt and was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher. Both Gibbs and Mayer were summoned to the NASCAR hauler for a meeting with Wayne Auton, the Xfinity Series director.

It seems this was not the first confrontation they have had. The two drivers had previous experience racing against each other in the ARCA series. In a chorus of boos from the Martinsville crowd, Gibbs presented his side of the story. He stated that:

"I was going to go up and talk to Sam. I was just frustrated. We led the whole thing and got drove in the fence, which is understandable – everybody is racing hard at the end of the day. When I got grabbed and kind of pulled, that just led up to that moment. It just built up, built up, built up and I snapped and that’s just part of it. Hopefully, I learn from it."

However, Mayer also gave his statement about what happened. He stated:

"I put a bumper to him for 100 grand and he got upset about it. He’s been doing that to everyone else for a couple weeks."

Gibbs claimed that it was the first time he'd been booed so loudly. This might have happened because Ty Gibbs couldn't hang on to the lead on the last restart. It's unclear whether either driver will be sanctioned for their pit-road behavior.

