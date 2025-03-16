WATCH: Ty Gibbs survives violent flip in Las Vegas Sprint Car crash

Ty Gibbs participated in the maiden race of the High Limit Racing series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025. The NASCAR driver participated in the A-Main category and was making his Sprint car debut. However, it was short-lived as the 22-year-old retired from the race after tumbling multiple times.

Ty Gibbs drove the No. 84 Monster Energy-sponsored sprint car on his debut in Kyle Larson's racing series. Joe Gibbs Racing didn't allow its drivers to race on dirt track but relaxed the rules earlier this year for the Chili Bowl Nationals. Gibbs also participated in the same alongside other JGR drivers.

Ty Gibbs, after a quiet initial lap, started to make moves midway through the race. The JGR driver took the high line as he had the No. 34 car on his inside. Gibbs made slight contact with #34, which further pushed him towards the higher line.

The way these tracks are built results in loose dirt in the higher lines. As the JGR driver was pushed wide and higher up, he lost control of the car, which went sideways. An overcorrection led to the Sprint car tumbling over and flipping multiple times before coming to a halt.

Sprint cars, unlike the cars that run on a tarmac, have a high center of gravity. This is because of a higher mounted engine and the big heavy rear wing on the back of the car. Once the car destabilized, it flipped due to the laws of physics.

However, Ty Gibbs managed to get out of the car in one piece as a caution was thrown in the circuit. The NASCAR driver didn't suffer any serious injuries, apart from a few bruises and a sore body from being tossed around inside the car as it flipped.

Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner details the reason behind Ty Gibbs' 2025 struggles

Ty Gibbs has had only one Top 20 result in the first four Cup Series races, which came at the season opener in Daytona International Speedway. Gibbs' mom and JGR co-owner Heather came out and revealed the reason why Gibbs was possibly struggling and suggested that the issue would be resolved with a couple of decent results. She said:

“We made a bunch of changes in the offseason. So they've got some growing pains to learn what each other can do and support and lean on. We put (Chris) Gabehart in a competition role to lead that group. And we believe even without the results there, behind the scenes, there's a lot of traction and just a matter of let's just get a couple good finishes under our belt and let their confidence continue to build.”

Gibbs finished 32nd at the Ambetter Health 400, 34th at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and 25th at the Shriners Children's 500.

