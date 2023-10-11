AJ Allmendinger emerged victorious in the NASCAR Cup Series event held at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 8. This triumph resulted in Tyler Reddick being the sole driver to climb into the top eight in the overall points standings, securing his place in the third round.

Tyler Reddick extended his congratulations to AJ Allmendinger, who emerged victorious in the Kaulig Racing car. Allmendinger's impressive performance led to his well-deserved win in the race, and Reddick was among the first to acknowledge his achievement.

Reddick's sportsmanship was on full display as he commended Allmendinger's driving prowess and celebrated the success of his fellow racer.

Before the race, Reddick was placed ninth in the points standings, but he managed to secure a sixth-place finish, propelling him into the coveted top eight. Unfortunately, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch were left out of contention for the third round due to Reddick's impressive performance.

Reddick will be accompanied by William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

That was likely the best drive I've ever had. I'm not thrilled about tearing up at the moment, but it's just a Cup race, says AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger's victory was marked by his ability to navigate through five restarts and lead the final 33 laps of the 109-lap race. Notably, all 46 of his laps led occurred during the race's third and concluding stage.

According to ESPN, Allmendinger said:

"That was probably the drive of my life. I hate crying right now, but it's a freaking Cup race, man. You don't know when it's ever going to happen again, This is why you do it. This is the only reason you do it. You fight. All the blood, sweat, tears. It's our second year in the Cup Series."

After his win, AJ Allmendinger celebrated with the fans, even venturing into the stands to take selfies with enthusiastic supporters. This victory marked Allmendinger's third in the Cup Series, a remarkable achievement considering his hiatus from NASCAR's top series in 2019 and 2020.

His return to full-season racing in 2021 with Kaulig Racing ultimately led to this triumphant moment in the second year of Kaulig's involvement at the elite level of the sport.

AJ Allmendinger secured victory in four consecutive Xfinity Series races held on the unique hybrid road course /oval track. However, he was notably absent from Kaulig's lineup on Saturday because he had already utilized his allotted five starts in the second-tier series.

While Allmendinger has claimed victory twice in the Xfinity Series, it remains uncertain whether he will continue in the Cup Series or make a return to the Xfinity Series next season.

In any case, his recent triumph played a pivotal role in the playoff elimination of Kyle Busch, a two-time series champion. Busch needed a win on Sunday to advance to the round of eight but came up short, finishing in third place, with William Byron taking second.

The next stage of NASCAR's playoffs kicks off on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Joey Logano as the defending race winner and Byron having secured his first win of the season at Las Vegas back in March.