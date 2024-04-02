Watch: Tyler Reddick's hilarious prank on sleeping Bubba Wallace, wife Amanda reacts

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick pulled off an amusing prank on teammate Bubba Wallace, drawing light-hearted reactions from his wife Amanda.

While they might not be the closest of friends on the racing circuit, 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick do share a strong bond beyond the racetrack. Reddick, who joined the 23XI garage last season, has expressed his confidence in the duo's relationship as teammates on multiple occasions, including his recent appearance on the Happy Hour podcast.

In yet another display of their friendship, Tyler Reddick shared an amusing video of himself pulling off a light-hearted prank on Bubba Wallace following the recent Cup race in Richmond. In the clip, shared through Instagram, Reddick can be seen attempting to force a piece of French fries into the semi-open mouth of a sleeping Wallace.

Startled, Bubba Wallace woke up as the piece fell out of his mouth, sending his teammate into a frenzy of laughter.

Amanda Wallace, Bubba's wife, took to her Instagram story to share the same clip out of amusement. She wrote the caption:

"Fries so good you'll munch in your sleep 😂😂😂"

Not stopping there, Amanda then took to Reddick's original post, where she commented:

"My man's looking hungry in his sleep 😂😂😂"

Tyler Reddick details the mixed bag of emotions in his relationship with Bubba Wallace

Having shared the garage with the 30-year-old driver for over a year, Reddick recently shared insights into their dynamic. He acknowledged both their similarities and differences in driving styles.

Speaking to Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast, the two-time Xfinity Series champion stated:

"On some weekends, we’re very very aligned on driving style and approach, and others, there’s quite a bit of difference. I wouldn’t say when we are apart it probably hurts us, it probably helps us. Because more times than not, the cars show up pretty much identical every single weekend."

Despite occasional variations, Reddick emphasized the benefit of having closely aligned approaches and the ability to compare notes to improve performance. He stated:

"On the occasions when we do drive a bit differently, it’s really helpful that the cars are so close. Because Bubba’s approach might be a tenth better in turns 1 and 2, my approach might be better in turns 3 and 4. We’re able to compare…so that’s been beneficial."

Piloting the No. 45 Toyota for Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick secured a 10th-place finish in the recent NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race at Richmond Raceway.

