Watch: Video of 5-wide salute that took place before NASCAR at Fontana

After a gap of one year, NASCAR returned to the Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile track in Fontana, California. There was a lot of excitement among fans to see their favorites on the field as race day for the WISE Power 400 saw the stands packed with spectators. For their dedication, NASCAR and the 36-driver grid paid tribute to the fans with a unique arrangement.

Before the race, the 36 drivers did a couple of parade laps in front of the spectators. All drivers were running five-wide on the track, except Kurt Busch, who was placed last on the grid.

Following qualifying, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Daniel Hemric were on the front row. Following them, everyone else ran in a row of five.

The five-wide salute first started in dirt racing as a gesture to show respect and thank the fans for coming out to watch the race.

Who won the NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway?

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. This is Larson’s second trophy from the event — his first win came back in 2017. In a nail-biting finish, the defending Cup Series champion passed Daniel Suarez in the final two laps before holding off Austin Dillon on the final lap.

Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing team driver Austin Dillon finished second, followed by Erik Jones in third and Daniel Suarez in fourth. Joey Logano, who won the Clash at the LA Coliseum, completed the top-five.

All the drivers and teams have a one-week time to think about what went right, or wrong, for them in the last two NASCAR races. The action will continue next week at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile track with the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 6.

