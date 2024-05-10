Watch: When Noah Gragson dethroned Kyle Larson and Sheldon Creed from a potential victory in Darlington 

The then-Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson showcased unparalleled dominance during the 2022 NASCAR season, becoming the first driver since Sam Ard in 1983 to clinch consecutive four-race wins. His streak of supremacy birthed at the Darlington Raceway and prevailed till his fourth win at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Darlington Raceway is renowned for producing wild finishes, courtesy of its infamous narrow, high-banking structure that sometimes needs wall grazing to outmaneuver the rival. While Gragson found the inside line to take charge of the pack, the final lap battle for contention between Kyle Larson and Sheldon Creed saw the latter's car brushing the Darlington wall and the #9 Chevy taking the lead.

Though Noah Gragson's ride too got slammed into the wall, Creed lost more momentum with his wreck while Gragson seemingly got an apt push from the wall to rush through the inside line, once more.

Here is the video of the nail-biting final lap battle (via Xfinity Racing on X):

Gragson aced the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 race, with Creed as the runner-up, and Kyle Larson finishing fifth.

Noah Gragson lauded his team's "hell of a job" after bagging his fourth win of the season

Gragson's final Xfinity Series season witnessed him proving his superiority over the rest of the pack as he etched his name as the race winner eight times. However, the then 24-year-old had to settle for the runner-up spot after he lost the championship battle to Ty Gibbs, who aced the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at the Phoenix Raceway and subsequently, won the title.

Nevertheless, Gragson was on fire throughout September, dominating the tracks of Darlington, Kansas, Bristol, and Texas one after another. His odds of acing his second consecutive Darlington victory and fourth win of the season were low as one among Kyle Larson and Sheldon Creed was believed the winner, but the tables turned during the final corners.

Despite getting squeezed by Creed's #2 Chevy and facing another challenge from the charging Hendrick Motorsports driver, Noah Gragson emerged victorious, following which he credited his team's efforts, saying (via motorsport.com):

“What a hell of a job by everyone on my team. Sheldon Creed was really fast. Kyle came on strong there at the end. Sheldon pinched me off and (Larson) got by me and I was thinking they were going to get into each other racing too hard."

"What a job by everyone at JR Motorsports. The Hendrick power was awesome today. I’m just so excited. We won this race here last year and today we put on one hell of a show for the fans,” Gragson added.

Noah Gragson currently drives in the Cup Series for Stewart Haas Racing and is placed 19th in the rankings with a solitary top-5 and five top-10s to his name.