Watch: Will Buxton's beautiful monologue for the Barber IndyCar race

Will Buxton shared a beautiful monologue about the Barber Motorsports Park and the IndyCar event at the venue, as part of FOX Sports' preview for the race scheduled on May 4. The Brit's oration highlighted the history and importance of the Alabama-based track, and also shared it's nickname of 'the Augusta of motorsport'.

Will Buxton joined FOX Sports' coverage of the IndyCar beginning in 2025, as the lead commentator for the broadcaster's first year covering the series excusively. This deal came by after NBC's contract with the series ended at the end of the 2024 season.

During his time in America, Buxton has also been utilized by FOX as part of their marketing content, outside of his role as lead commentator. The 44-year-old is slowly evolving into becoming the new voice of IndyCar.

As part of the preview for the race at Barber on May 4, Buxton shared a beautiful monologue about the history and importance of the Barber Motorsports Park and the historic race. For the first part of his monologue, Buxton began by saying:

"They call it the Augusta of motorsport. A place where precision is art, and nature isn't simply a backdrop, but the sculptor."

Will Buxton had previously been working in the world of F1 since 2002, as he began his journalistic career working at the official F1 magazine. Over the years, the Brit was part of FOX and NBC's coverage of F1, before he moved over to become the lead anchor for F1 TV in 2018.

After spending all his career having covered F1, Buxton moved over to America in 2025, to lead the FOX commentary team for IndyCar. He has been joined by former series drivers James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell, who have carried over their roles from the NBC team.

Will Buxton has also shared his love for the Barber IndyCar track recently

IndyCar: The Barber Motorsports Park in 2024 - Source: Imagn

Will Buxton shared his love for the Barber Motorsports Park on Thursday (May 1), the venue for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix event being held over the weekend. The Brit claimed that the track is like an 'American baby' of some of the most iconic racetracks in the world.

Buxton shared his feelings about the Barber track at Alabama via his X account, saying:

"Barber is incredible. It's like Brands Hatch, Mugello and Spa had a beautiful American baby."

The race at Barber is all set to commence on May 4, with reigning series champion and championship leader Alex Palou in pole position. The Spaniard will be joined by Scott McLaughlin on the front row for the rolling start on Sunday.

Other notable performers from qualifying were Colton Herta, who managed to qualify in third, and Rinus Veekay, who managed a spectacular fifth spot during the qualifications. Nolan Siegel is the highest starting rookie, as the McLaren man managed to qualify in sixth and will start on the third row.

