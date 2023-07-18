WATCH: William Byron hits Justin Haley on pit road of the NASCAR Loudon race

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was involved in a pit road incident with Justin Haley in the Crayon 301 Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

William Byron rolled off from seventh on the grid to take the green flag for his 200th Cup Series race. In the initial part of the race, the #24 Chevrolet driver kept up the pace with the leading Toyotas as he rallied to take second place at the end of the first stage.

During the second stage, Byron entered the pits in the green flag period for four tires and fuel on Lap 128. Exiting his pit stall, the #24 Chevrolet made contact with Justin Haley's #31 Chevy.

Neither of the two cars involved in the incident suffered damage with the #24's right front hitting the left rear of the #31 car. Commentators were quick to point out that it was the responsibility of Byron to wait for Haley to enter the pit box before exiting his stall.

William Byron, who was running out of the top 10 when the incident occurred wasn't penalized for the collision on the pit road. At the end of Stage 2, Byron finished P13.

William Byron hails Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus as the "greatest duo of all time"

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus

NASCAR recently announced Hendrick Motorsports legends Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus as nominees for the class of 2024 Modern Era Hall of Fame. The 7x Cup Series champion and his crew chief are expected to be inducted over other nominations given their achievements in the sport.

William Byron opened up about the driver-crew chief duo who are the most successful pairing in recent times. Byron spoke about the significant impact they had on the sport and himself, as he grew up watching Johnson rack up seven cup championships.

"Those guys are champions and they’re, in my eyes, the greatest duo of all time." Byron was quoted by NASCAR.

"I think Jimmie is the greatest driver. So I think that’s just my perspective, I grew up watching those guys and no one’s ever won five in a row like that and they changed the point system. I was reading something on Instagram that they changed the point system like four-five times. So it’s pretty amazing." he added.

William Byron drew a comparison of the iconic duo to his relationship with crew chief Rudy Fugle, where they push to bring the most out of each other on the track.

"I feel like that’s evident with Rudy (Fugle) and I as well, I mean, we don’t go get beers together but we’re certainly good friends off the track. But in a competitive environment, we just get the most out of one another," he said