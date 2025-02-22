WATCH: William Sawalich and Rajah Caruth collide in the Atlanta Cup race

William Sawalich and the rest of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers took the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After a P22, Sawalich got caught in a multi-car incident generated by #71 Rajah Caruth halfway through the contest (lap 78 of 135), which also involved Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, and Andres Perez.

Ad

It all started when Caruth, then positioned in the 2nd place, lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado and spiraled towards the wall, hitting multiple cars in his wake. As for William Sawalich, he was trying to avoid the mayhem around him as many others and was hit from behind, thus losing control and eventually running into the young local star.

This was the race's 3rd caution at the time, but also the longest one. Joey Logano, 3x Cup Series champion and commentator for FOX NASCAR said at the moment of the crash:

Ad

Trending

"That happened really fast, you don't typically see a truck just snap that quickly... Usually, there's a bit of a drift moment when you get a slide or a snap, you catch it a couple times, that thing just swapped ends," Joey Logano said live on FOX network.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Harvick, another Cup Series champion in FOX's booth, said that he thought that Caruth's tires weren't pinched; which would have explained the apparently-unprovoked spin.

"It looks like the tires are up, though, Joey (Logano)... I don't see one flat," Kevin Harvick said live on FOX's transmission of the race.

Unfortunately for William Sawalich, he was just an innocent bystander who got hit in the back by #18 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Tyler Ankrum while trying to escape through the apron. Jamie Little, NASCAR announcer for FOX narrated the fact:

Ad

"There's William Sawalich sliding right into him. Right across the start-finish line," Jamie Little said (min 0:09 onward).

William Sawalich with double-duty

Similar to Daytona weekend, William Sawalich will perform double duties this time at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Two weeks ago, in Daytona Beach, Sawalich did triple duties, racing in the Truck Series, ARCA Menards, and Xfinity Series with relatively good results.

Ad

On Friday, in the Craftsman Truck Series contest, he finished 9th for TRICON Garage. Then on Saturday, he started from pole and finished second in the #18 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the ARCA Menards Series. And finally, in the Xfinity Series race, he got involved in an incident that ended his night early, giving him a 28th place finish also for Joe Gibbs.

Although he's an invitational driver in the Trucks Series this year, he'll try his best to get all the experience he can to prepare himself for the Xfinity championship, his main assignment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"