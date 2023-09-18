WATCH: Young Chase Elliott fan refuses to accept Chris Buescher's hat in wholesome driver-fan exchange

NASCAR driver Chris Buescher was left smiling after a young Chase Elliott refused to take his hat during their exchange together.

The RFK Racing driver was giving some autographs to the fans waiting outside the complex after coming out of the cockpit. Buescher was generous with his time with the fans as he attended to everyone waiting outside the gates.

However, a young fan caught his eye and he gave special attention to him and signed a checkered board. In a sweet gesture, he even offered his race cap to the young fan, but in an interesting twist, the young fan refused Buescher's cap. The fan did so because he said he is a fan of Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott.

The whole exchange brought a smile to the face of the NASCAR driver, who moved on to sign autographs for other fans.

Chase Elliott rubbished any feud between him and Kyle Larson

Chase Elliott stated that there was no bad blood between him and his teammate Kyle Larson after the two drivers had an incident in Kansas.

The Hendrick Motorsports drivers bumped into each other on their pitstops. However, speaking with SiriusXM Radio, Elliott denied any speculations of a disagreement between them.

“Yeah, we obviously ran into each other at pit road, and I didn’t have the full picture of what went on, so I was frustrated. That’s what happened for sure, but at the end of the day, I’ll certainly take the blame for my frustration on that front.

"The good news is he and I can have a conversation like two adults and it’s a non-issue. Now the bad news is it’s a non-issue. For all y’all that want to talk about it, there is nothing to talk about either. I hate to be the bearer of bad news. I know you guys love your drama.”

Chase Elliott mentioned that both drivers sorted out the issue like adults and added:

“Our relationship’s actually been good. We had a lot of dialogue, and as I said, we talked about it after the race, and there’s nothing more to really even discuss. When you talk about things and get the full picture of what’s going on, you have a discussion like adults. There is really no need for anything else, and neither he nor I care about what is said during the week."

It is nice to see that both teammates resolved their incident privately and there was no bad blood between them.