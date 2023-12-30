WATCH: Zane Smith's heartfelt admission to being in the NASCAR Cup Series during an emotional press conference exchange

During a recent press conference, Trackhouse Racing's newest acquisition Zane Smith broke into tears when admitting the depth of his emotions upon joining the Cup Series.

2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion Smith made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that the 24-year-old will be making his full-time Cup Series debut next season.

The California native had signed a multi-year deal with Cup Series outfit Trackhouse Racing with a special arrangement, one which would see him drive for Spire Motorsports in the upcoming season.

The recent press conference unveiled a vulnerable side of Smith as he expressed the profound significance of this career milestone. Fighting back tears, the 24-year-old said:

"I held it together during the championship speech, but d*mn, I thought I was all good today. It just means the world to me. I almost didn't have anything a couple of years ago, and this is like the place I want to be."

Expand Tweet

Zane Smith dreamt of driving for Trackhouse Racing a year ago

Reflecting on his dream of racing for Trackhouse Racing just a year ago, Smith shared a poignant anecdote. He revealed in September 2023 (via ESPN):

"365 days ago, I sat at Bob Evans with a very close friend and he had asked me where I'd want to race one day. I think he expected maybe, I don't know, some different answer, but my answer was Trackhouse."

The realization of that dream hit Smith deeply as the former Truck Series champion signed a contract with Trackhouse Racing almost exactly a year later. Conveying gratitude to team owner Justin Marks, Zane Smith said:

"And almost 365 days later, I signed a contract with them, and it is the world to me. It's all I've ever wanted to do. Just the sacrifices that have been made are where the emotion comes from. How bad I want it, I will do whatever it takes to win on Sunday and now I have that chance thanks to Justin Marks."

Zane Smith concluded his fourth full-time season in the Craftsman Truck Series, finishing seventh. His journey saw him with Maury Gallagher's GMS Racing for the first two seasons before he made the move to Front Row Motorsports in 2022.

Smith's consistent performance landed him in the Championship 4 field for three consecutive years, culminating in a victory in the 2022 season finale and securing his first NASCAR National Series title.