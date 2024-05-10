"Watermelon's coming your way": Ross Chastain pokes fun at $130,000,000 worth musician Blake Shelton drawing parallels with his 'big orange'

In a hilarious turn of events, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has highlighted his supremacy over country musician Blake Shelton as he comically downplays the latter's 'big orange' tractor praise.

Chastain is an eighth-generation Watermelon farmer, and his family has been in the agricultural sector for over a century. Moreover, during his childhood days, the Florida native used to hit the local tracks to hone his racing skills along with helping his family.

He kicked off his motorsports career at 12 years old, from his home track, Punta Gorda Speedway, Florida, battling in the late models and the Fastruck Series as well. Chastain became renowned in NASCAR for his 'Hail Melon' video-game move during the 2022 race at Martinsville Speedway, which secured his place in the Playoffs while dethroning Denny Hamlin from the same.

Moving forward, the 13th NASCAR contention at the Darlington Raceway is on the way and the 'Melon Man' took some time to work on his farm. Amidst his tractor ride, he replied to a Tweet of $130 million worth musician Blake Shelton (via Celebrity Net Worth), who sang praise of his 'big orange' tractor.

Apparently, Ross Chastain used the same Kubota tractor, but he outlined the better part of his ride, saying (via X):

"Hey Blake, man you looking good in that big orange, but not gonna lie, my view might be a little better here in South Florida. It's harvest time, watermelon's coming your way."

"Like you say, 'Sit back, relax and take half a loader, it don't feel that work in the new Kubota [tractor]," Chastain added.

Ross Chastain expressed "I feel at home" on his extended NASCAR partnership with Kubota Tractor

The Kubota Tractor Corporation served as a primary sponsor for Ross Chastain's Cup Series ride at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in October 2022. From that point onwards, the company declared itself the official sponsor for Trackhouse Racing in January 2023 and extended its deal through 2025.

The #1 Chevrolet driver was sponsored for five races in the 2023 season, and he began his first Kubota Tractor-backed run of the season on February 26 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. His subsequent appearances included the Phoenix race in March, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway event in July, the Kansas race in September, and the Homestead-Miami Speedway outing in October.

Being an eighth-generation farmer and getting backed by a company having its roots in agriculture, Ross Chastain expressed feeling at home, saying (via Motorsports Wire in 2023):

“One of the awesome things about partnering with Kubota is they’re heavily involved in agriculture and it’s an authentic relationship. I feel at home when I’m meeting with employees and customers who are connected to Kubota and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

The Trackhouse Racing driver is placed 10th in the rankings, with a solitary top 5 and four top-10s to his name.