The longest event of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule last weekend saw 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace flourish in the marathon-style racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2023 iteration of the Coca-Cola 600, one of the sport's crown jewel races, saw the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver finish in the P4 spot, continuing his run of top-5s over the past few races.

Wallace managed to finish in the top-5 three concsecutive times, a first in all of his Cup Series career, as the Mobile, Alabama native avoided contact while driving through the field. A runner-up finish in the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro also forced fans as well as analysts of the sport to take notice.

May 1st: 21st in points

June 1st: 15th in points @BubbaWallace is surging toward the #NASCARPlayoffs

The 29-year-old driver recently took to his official Twitter handle to thank his spotter and other members of the 23XI Racing team. He also shared his on-board camera footage from the #23 Toyota Camry TRD. The footage showed the 29-year-old carve the field during the final stage of the event, going from P19 to P4 in the process.

After the checkered flag dropped, Bubba Wallace was heard receiving compliments on his driving by his team. Freddie Kraft, Wallace's spotter, said after the race:

"Good job. Way to fu***ng battle."

Positive comments by Kraft were followed by more compliments from crew chief Bootie Barker, who said:

"That's a great job though Bubba, you earned your money bruh."

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace From P19 to P4. A look at the last few laps in Charlotte from the inside of the 23. What would I do without @FreddieKraft 🕵️‍♂️ and the @23XIRacing crew!? From P19 to P4. A look at the last few laps in Charlotte from the inside of the 23. What would I do without @FreddieKraft🕵️‍♂️ and the @23XIRacing crew!? https://t.co/ZkL50dDGSe

Denny Hamlin speaks his mind on Bubba Wallace's bird flipping antics

Co-owner and effectively Bubba Wallace's boss Denny Hamlin's latest podcast not only covered the driver's run-in with Chase Elliott, but also touched upon one of his antics on the track.

Wallace, who has been in the news for flipping the bird two weeks in a row, was not egged on by his car owner as Hamlin disapproved of the gesture.

He elaborated on his podcast and said:

“As his car owner, I don’t love it at all. I mean, just keep your hands in your car. Just stop it. You’ve got some positive momentum on the racetrack. Let’s just chill for a little while and, you know, just take the dubs when you get them, and that’s running well.”

